Penguins notebook: Hurting Phil Kessel continues ironman streak

Phil Kessel burnished his reputation as one of the most durable players in NHL history Sunday night, suiting up and playing through a lower-body injury against the Washington Capitals.

It was the 690th consecutive game played for Kessel, which is the ninth-longest ironman streak in NHL history.

“This is a hard league. It's a violent game. It's belligerent out there,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Those kind of milestones are just an indication of a player's durability, mental toughness, a commitment to play the game hard each and every night and to play through some of the milder injuries that maybe would keep other guys out.”

The exact nature of the injury Kessel played through is unclear, but video replays showed him taking a slash from Montreal's Alex Galchenyuk in the area of his left hip on Saturday night.

Sullivan said there is no gray area in his mind when it comes to deciding whether Kessel should continue his streak or sit out due to injury.

“If Phil's healthy to play, he's going to play,” Sullivan said. “If he's not, he won't.”

Ovechkin hits 1,000

Washington star Alex Ovechkin also offered a testament to his durability Sunday night, playing in the 1,000th game of his career. The sturdy 6-foot-3, 235-pound winger has missed just 29 games in his 13 years in the NHL.

“He's been a real durable guy for Washington over the years,” Sullivan said. “You have to give him a lot of credit.”

By contrast, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who made his NHL debut the same day as Ovechkin on Oct. 5, 2005, has played in 862 career games.

More Murray

In less than three years as Penguins coach, Sullivan already has seen his share of difficult goaltending decisions.

Add this weekend to the list.

Sullivan decided to start Matt Murray on Saturday night against Montreal while the Penguins were trying to clinch a playoff spot, then go back with Murray again as his team made a last-ditch run at a Metropolitan Division title Sunday night against Washington.

Murray's track record playing both games of a back-to-back was spotty at best going into the Capitals game.

This season, he did it only once, giving up four goals on nine shots before being pulled in the first period of 7-1 loss at Winnipeg on Oct. 29. In his AHL career, Murray was 5-5-0 with a .904 save percentage when playing for the second straight day.

Murray missed most of March because of a concussion, and Sullivan cited Murray's relative inactivity as one of the reasons he started the 23-year-old goalie twice in a row.

“We think Matt missed a fair amount of games when he got hurt the last time. He hasn't played a ton of games,” Sullivan said before the game. “No. 1, we think we've got an opportunity to get him on a little bit of a run. Both games, although it's back-to-back, are at home, so there's no travel associated with it.”

Goalie dilemma

With backup Philipp Grubauer outperforming starter Braden Holtby for much of the last two months, Capitals coach Barry Trotz has been alternating his goalies. Grubauer drew the start Sunday.

Not surprisingly, given his team's track record in the playoffs over the past two seasons, Sullivan said a two-goalie setup in the postseason is no cause for alarm.

“It can work because it did,” Sullivan said. “I don't think there's any one formula to have success. You try to maximize the personnel that you have that gives your team the best chance to win. That's what we've tried to do here, and we'll continue to do that moving forward.”

