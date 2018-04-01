Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Penguins notebook: Hurting Phil Kessel continues ironman streak

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 8:29 p.m.
The Penguins' Phil Kessel watches as Patric Hornqvist's deflection beats Canadiens Carey Price in the first period Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel watches as Patric Hornqvist's deflection beats Canadiens Carey Price in the first period Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a save against the Penguins in the second period Sunday, April 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a save against the Penguins in the second period Sunday, April 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Phil Kessel burnished his reputation as one of the most durable players in NHL history Sunday night, suiting up and playing through a lower-body injury against the Washington Capitals.

It was the 690th consecutive game played for Kessel, which is the ninth-longest ironman streak in NHL history.

“This is a hard league. It's a violent game. It's belligerent out there,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Those kind of milestones are just an indication of a player's durability, mental toughness, a commitment to play the game hard each and every night and to play through some of the milder injuries that maybe would keep other guys out.”

The exact nature of the injury Kessel played through is unclear, but video replays showed him taking a slash from Montreal's Alex Galchenyuk in the area of his left hip on Saturday night.

Sullivan said there is no gray area in his mind when it comes to deciding whether Kessel should continue his streak or sit out due to injury.

“If Phil's healthy to play, he's going to play,” Sullivan said. “If he's not, he won't.”

Ovechkin hits 1,000

Washington star Alex Ovechkin also offered a testament to his durability Sunday night, playing in the 1,000th game of his career. The sturdy 6-foot-3, 235-pound winger has missed just 29 games in his 13 years in the NHL.

“He's been a real durable guy for Washington over the years,” Sullivan said. “You have to give him a lot of credit.”

By contrast, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who made his NHL debut the same day as Ovechkin on Oct. 5, 2005, has played in 862 career games.

More Murray

In less than three years as Penguins coach, Sullivan already has seen his share of difficult goaltending decisions.

Add this weekend to the list.

Sullivan decided to start Matt Murray on Saturday night against Montreal while the Penguins were trying to clinch a playoff spot, then go back with Murray again as his team made a last-ditch run at a Metropolitan Division title Sunday night against Washington.

Murray's track record playing both games of a back-to-back was spotty at best going into the Capitals game.

This season, he did it only once, giving up four goals on nine shots before being pulled in the first period of 7-1 loss at Winnipeg on Oct. 29. In his AHL career, Murray was 5-5-0 with a .904 save percentage when playing for the second straight day.

Murray missed most of March because of a concussion, and Sullivan cited Murray's relative inactivity as one of the reasons he started the 23-year-old goalie twice in a row.

“We think Matt missed a fair amount of games when he got hurt the last time. He hasn't played a ton of games,” Sullivan said before the game. “No. 1, we think we've got an opportunity to get him on a little bit of a run. Both games, although it's back-to-back, are at home, so there's no travel associated with it.”

Goalie dilemma

With backup Philipp Grubauer outperforming starter Braden Holtby for much of the last two months, Capitals coach Barry Trotz has been alternating his goalies. Grubauer drew the start Sunday.

Not surprisingly, given his team's track record in the playoffs over the past two seasons, Sullivan said a two-goalie setup in the postseason is no cause for alarm.

“It can work because it did,” Sullivan said. “I don't think there's any one formula to have success. You try to maximize the personnel that you have that gives your team the best chance to win. That's what we've tried to do here, and we'll continue to do that moving forward.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Related Content
Capitals frustrate Penguins en route to Metropolitan title 
When last we saw Evgeni Malkin on Sunday evening, he was being restrained by a linesman in the tunnel leading to the Penguins locker room, ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me