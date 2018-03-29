Kevin Gorman: Pirates counting on starting rotation to make a splash

DETROIT

The infield at Comerica Park was covered by tarp Thursday morning, with only the mound making an impression on the reflection of a city skyline muddled by water and wrinkles.

Opening Day was a wash, postponed by a dreary drizzle.

It's the first Pirates opener rained out since April 3, 2000. That just happened to be the final home opener at Three Rivers Stadium, which was imploded less than a year later.

The Pirates starting rotation, however, remains mostly intact.

The only signs of baseball on this day came from a pair of Pirates pitchers, Trevor Williams and Chad Kuhl, stretching their arms by throwing a side session to catchers in center field.

Ivan Nova still will start the opener against the Tigers on Friday, just a day later than expected. The 31-year-old right-hander is the elder statesman of this staff, now that Gerrit Cole is pitching for the Houston Astros. Williams and Kuhl will follow, with ace Jameson Taillon to start the home opener against the Minnesota Twins on Monday at PNC Park.

The Pirates know their starting rotation will be the key to this season, as they return four pitchers who started at least 25 games and added a promising fifth in Joe Musgrove from the Astros in the Cole deal.

“We have a great engine to our team with the starting rotation,” said Williams, who was 7-9 with a 4.07 ERA last season but was the Pirates' best pitcher in the second half. “We have guys that love to compete, guys that hate losing.”

What the Pirates need are guys who can go at least six innings and not put too much pressure on the bullpen. What they need are guys with winning records, which only Taillon had last season, albeit at 8-7. What they need are guys with an ERA below 4.00, which none of them accomplished last season.

What the Pirates need are guys they can count on every five days.

By trading Cole, who went 12-12, with a 4.26 ERA in 203 innings over 33 starts, the Pirates not only lost their ace but also the one pitcher they could count on every five days, the only pitcher who topped 200 innings last season. They also lost the starter with the most institutional knowledge of the NL Central. But these young starting pitchers all have a full season under their belt, which is something we couldn't say about the Pirates rotation last year.

“There's some youth in the starting rotation. However, there's also some gamed experience from last season with all four of them, with Kuhl, Williams, Taillon and Musgrove,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Nova's the leader of the pack. He's done some things. He's got more meaningful experience than anybody in the pitching staff, outside of maybe (reliever George) Kontos.”

That's the blessing and burden of the rotation. They are young and talented, but mostly they are young. Three starters are 25 or younger, with Taillon the oldest and most experienced at age 26. He has started 36 games and pitched 137 2⁄ 3 innings the past two seasons, with a 13-11 record.

“I think they're all on the brink of doing something special,” Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage said. “With ‘Jamo,' he's definitely a work in progress, but his advancement is a little bit further than the other guys. Jamo's got leader written all over him. So do the other guys.”

Taillon has taken a leadership role with this pitching staff, whose lockers were all in a row in the clubhouse at LECOM Park during spring training in Bradenton. But he's not alone. The starters became as close of a position as there is on this team, serving as a support group for one another because they know the Pirates' success depends upon them.

“We're all similar service time, similar age,” Taillon said. “It's not so much taking someone under our wings, but we're all in this together. We all want to take that next step. We all want to be better than we were last year, so we're having breakfast together every day as a unit. We're watching each other's bullpens, watching each other play catch, giving each other feedback. For now, that's how it's going to be. I don't see myself as above anybody or below. We're all kind of on the same page.

“We definitely all get along, genuinely like each other, sitting down watching the games together and talking about bullpens, talking about hitters, talking about pitches we throw and mechanics. We all like to work. We're all in the weight room. We're going into meetings together. We're sitting together (in the clubhouse). It's a tight group that's only going to get better. It's going to be cool when we can all take that next step together and see our careers evolve together.”

That evolution got delayed by a day, thanks to a rainout.

Now, the Pirates are counting on their starters to make a splash.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.