Pirates' Jameson Taillon set to put new plan to use in opener

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle keeps up with all the analytics surrounding his team. So he knows the situation changes a bit when right-handed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon faces a left-handed hitter compared to a right-hander.

In Taillon's two seasons in the major leagues:

• Opposing hitters' average is up 37 points when they bat from the left side.

• He has walked more left-handers (37) than right-handers (26) in 37 fewer at-bats.

• And he has struck out 54 more right-handers.

But Hurdle also knows analytics can change as a pitcher gets older. His eyes tell him that.

“When (Taillon) has got (all his weapons) working, right, left, it doesn't matter,” he said.

Taillon, the unanointed but presumed ace of the Pirates staff, gets his first chance this season Monday when he throws the first pitch of the home opener at PNC Park.

The opponent will be the Minnesota Twins, who used five and six left-handed hitters in their lineups during their opening three-game series in Baltimore.

Taillon spent much of his time in spring training working on the best way to handle left-handers.

He has all the physical tools that made him the No. 2 overall choice in 2010. But he also employs a mental approach that could give him an edge: thinking about his starts before he makes them and envisioning where the ball must go when it leaves his hand.

“If I'm a left-handed hitter,” he said, “I can game plan against myself. I'm trying to create some different looks. That's something I need to work on: out pitches to lefties.”

But the biggest difference between the Taillon who pitches Monday and the player who made only 25 starts last season is this:

“Being healthy and having a full year under my belt,” he said. “Understanding what I need to do throwing-wise, to get myself in a good spot.”

Taillon opened last season in Pittsburgh, the first time in his career he wasn't sent to the minors at the end of spring training. But a month into the season, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had surgery May 8.

Only five weeks later, he made his next start, tossing five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies on June 12. On the Fourth of July, he struck out a career-high nine against the Philadelphia Phillies in the midst of a remarkable stretch of 18 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings.

He finished last season with an 8-7 record, 4.44 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 133 2⁄ 3 innings.

After one successful spring training start this year, Hurdle called Taillon “a man with a plan.”

“He was out there focused, from his first pitch to his last. It was quick, and it looked easy. When you can make it look easy up on the mound, it's because you're on top of your game because it's never really easy.”

But that was in the spring, with Taillon experimenting against lineups consisting partially of minor leaguers. The Twins (2-1), a playoff team last season, will provide a much sterner test.

The Pirates need a good, long performance from Taillon, considering how the bullpen was a big part of the team's three-game series sweep of the Tigers.

Hurdle tied a major-league opening day record by using eight pitchers (seven out of the bullpen) Friday. Starter Trevor Williams helped Sunday, throwing six scoreless, hitless innings in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Chad Kuhl needed bullpen relief before the end of the sixth.

Relievers Michael Feliz, George Kontos and Dovydas Neverauskas pitched in two of the three games, and Felipe Rivero all three (including saves in both ends of the doubleheader). By the end of the Tigers series, all eight relief pitchers were used.

Starting Wednesday, the Pirates will play 18 games in 19 days. During that stretch, Hurdle hopes the starters can ease some of the pressure on the bullpen.

Note: Joe Musgrove, who returned to Florida to throw 92 pitches in a minor-league game Saturday, will be the Pirates' starter Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.