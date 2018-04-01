Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Pirates' Jameson Taillon set to put new plan to use in opener

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 7:35 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the fourth inning againt the Red Sox Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the fourth inning againt the Red Sox Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle keeps up with all the analytics surrounding his team. So he knows the situation changes a bit when right-handed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon faces a left-handed hitter compared to a right-hander.

In Taillon's two seasons in the major leagues:

• Opposing hitters' average is up 37 points when they bat from the left side.

• He has walked more left-handers (37) than right-handers (26) in 37 fewer at-bats.

• And he has struck out 54 more right-handers.

But Hurdle also knows analytics can change as a pitcher gets older. His eyes tell him that.

“When (Taillon) has got (all his weapons) working, right, left, it doesn't matter,” he said.

Taillon, the unanointed but presumed ace of the Pirates staff, gets his first chance this season Monday when he throws the first pitch of the home opener at PNC Park.

The opponent will be the Minnesota Twins, who used five and six left-handed hitters in their lineups during their opening three-game series in Baltimore.

Taillon spent much of his time in spring training working on the best way to handle left-handers.

He has all the physical tools that made him the No. 2 overall choice in 2010. But he also employs a mental approach that could give him an edge: thinking about his starts before he makes them and envisioning where the ball must go when it leaves his hand.

“If I'm a left-handed hitter,” he said, “I can game plan against myself. I'm trying to create some different looks. That's something I need to work on: out pitches to lefties.”

But the biggest difference between the Taillon who pitches Monday and the player who made only 25 starts last season is this:

“Being healthy and having a full year under my belt,” he said. “Understanding what I need to do throwing-wise, to get myself in a good spot.”

Taillon opened last season in Pittsburgh, the first time in his career he wasn't sent to the minors at the end of spring training. But a month into the season, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had surgery May 8.

Only five weeks later, he made his next start, tossing five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies on June 12. On the Fourth of July, he struck out a career-high nine against the Philadelphia Phillies in the midst of a remarkable stretch of 18 13 scoreless innings.

He finished last season with an 8-7 record, 4.44 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 133 23 innings.

After one successful spring training start this year, Hurdle called Taillon “a man with a plan.”

“He was out there focused, from his first pitch to his last. It was quick, and it looked easy. When you can make it look easy up on the mound, it's because you're on top of your game because it's never really easy.”

But that was in the spring, with Taillon experimenting against lineups consisting partially of minor leaguers. The Twins (2-1), a playoff team last season, will provide a much sterner test.

The Pirates need a good, long performance from Taillon, considering how the bullpen was a big part of the team's three-game series sweep of the Tigers.

Hurdle tied a major-league opening day record by using eight pitchers (seven out of the bullpen) Friday. Starter Trevor Williams helped Sunday, throwing six scoreless, hitless innings in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Chad Kuhl needed bullpen relief before the end of the sixth.

Relievers Michael Feliz, George Kontos and Dovydas Neverauskas pitched in two of the three games, and Felipe Rivero all three (including saves in both ends of the doubleheader). By the end of the Tigers series, all eight relief pitchers were used.

Starting Wednesday, the Pirates will play 18 games in 19 days. During that stretch, Hurdle hopes the starters can ease some of the pressure on the bullpen.

Note: Joe Musgrove, who returned to Florida to throw 92 pitches in a minor-league game Saturday, will be the Pirates' starter Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Related Content
Kevin Gorman: Pirates fans will be heard at home opener
Pirates fans drove hours to Detroit for opening day because of baseball and their love for the game. Eli Sertell was wearing the No. 22 ...
The Buccos are back: All you need to know if you're going to the Pirates' home opener Monday
Brace yourselves, Bucco fans, it's baseball time. After a double-header on the road against the Detroit Tigers, the Pittsburgh Pirates will return to PNC Park on ...
Roaring start: Pirates sweep doubleheader vs. Tigers, improve to 3-0 
DETROIT — Trevor Williams was unhittable for six innings in Game 1, and the offense came through in Game 2 as the Pirates swept a ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me