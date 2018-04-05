Kevin Gorman: Well-traveled QB Ricky Town draws up new plan at Pitt

Ricky Town was on an official visit to Pitt, up against an NCAA recruiting dead period, when Shawn Watson took him to the dry-erase board.

The Panthers offensive coordinator asked the well-traveled quarterback to draw a play and explain it. Watson drew some of his own, then Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi came in and diagrammed more.

“He was teaching me the defense,” Town said of Narduzzi. “That's never happened on any visits I've been on before. The fact that they were doing that, I felt a connection with the coaching staff.”

That connection brought Town to Pitt, despite the anointing of Kenny Pickett as starting quarterback after the freshman led the Panthers to an upset of No. 2 Miami in the season finale.

“They told me about Kenny. They didn't lie about it,” Town said. “They told me how good he was, and he's a hell of a player. I'm learning a lot from him.

“We're constantly competing, so I knew that would be someone I'd compete against and get better and learn from. The coaches were up front and honest about it, so I knew the situation I was going into.”

Town, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is on his fourth school, if you don't count his commitment to Alabama in August 2013. Back then, Rivals.com ranked him the nation's No. 1 pro-style quarterback, a five-star prospect.

Town began at Southern Cal, transferred to Arkansas and then to Ventura (Calif.) College. Two quarterbacks in his 2015 recruiting class, Southern Cal's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen, are projected as top-five picks in the NFL Draft, and Alabama just won its second national championship in three years.

Town has learned not to compare himself to other quarterbacks. He says God has a plan for him, and he trusts it will work out.

“I trust in myself, having the confidence in myself to know wherever I'm going and whatever path I take, I'm going to get to that end spot,” Town said. “You definitely have to have that inner confidence that you can play at the highest level. That's where you want to go. You definitely have to believe in yourself. I definitely do.

“That's been part of the journey, knowing that I'm better and can keep getting better.”

Narduzzi believes Town has made Pitt's quarterbacks room better, as well. The Panthers were down to Pickett as their only scholarship player at the position after Ben DiNucci and Thomas MacVittie transferred. Incoming freshman Nick Patti of Montvale, N.J., won't enroll until June.

“The kid is really impressive. He's a smart kid,” Narduzzi said of Town. “He's looking for a place that can make him better. It's all about what we can do for him, I think, and, obviously, what he can do for us.”

Narduzzi knows how valuable a backup quarterback can be, given the Panthers' recent history: Chad Voytik replaced an injured Tom Savage in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl; Nathan Peterman relieved Voytik; DiNucci replaced a concussed Peterman in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2015 and Max Browne after a season-ending shoulder injury last year; and Pickett replaced DiNucci.

Narduzzi also is impressed Town was willing to compete with Pickett, Pitt's preordained starter.

“It tells you the kid's got strong will, and he's willing to compete,” Narduzzi said. “He wants to get coached, and he wants to get the best opportunity he can. I think he's found that here at Pitt.

“He's going to compete with Kenny. The great thing is they get along. As they compete, they still get along like two brothers in there. That was what we were also looking for, someone who came in that room and didn't muddy the water, that would fit in with who we are. ...

“They're both learning from each other.”

Town also is learning the intricacies of the offense and his position from Watson, noting he now knows the nuances between a Cover 3 and Cover 4 defense.

“I've learned more football here than I have my whole life. I saw that when I came on my official visit,” Town said. “College football is pretty crazy. Anything can happen. I'm ready for anything. I'm ready for them to tell me I'm the starter. I'm ready for them to tell me Kenny's the guy, and I need to be ready to go. I'm just here to get better every day. Whenever they need me, they need me. I'll be ready to go. ...

“It's been a great journey. When I get to that final spot, it's going to be an amazing story to tell.”

One that started on a whirlwind weekend visit to Pitt that had Town on a dry-erase board, erasing his past while drawing up plays for a future he hopes finally comes to fruition.

