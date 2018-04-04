Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

'Basically a playoff game' for Penguins, Blue Jackets

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 8:37 p.m.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin scores in the shootout Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin scores in the shootout Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

The calendar reads April, the stakes are high, the opponents familiar and the animosity between them high.

In other words, about the only thing that isn't “playoffs” about Thursday's Penguins-Blue Jackets game in Columbus will be the regular-season ticket prices.

“This game is going to have big implications,” Penguins wing Bryan Rust said.

“It's definitely going to be, basically, a playoff game.”

The Penguins and Blue Jackets head into the penultimate game of their seasons with identical 45-29-6 records, tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division with 96 points apiece. The division title is out of reach, but anything between second and fifth place is on the table for both teams, even with fewer than 48 hours remaining in their regular-season schedules.

“It's going to be a playoff-type game,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “It's what we all love to play in.”

The Penguins can assure themselves of finishing ahead of Columbus if they win, guaranteeing them home-ice advantage if the teams meet in the postseason. A victory, though, won't clinch home ice in the first round. New Jersey (95 points) still can pass them. Philadelphia (94 points) could finish ahead of the Penguins, too, if the Penguins lost Thursday and Friday at home against Ottawa.

All of the Metropolitan Division teams have two games remaining, and the Penguins could face any of six opponents in the first round.

“I've seen the standings,” Rust said, “and I didn't bother trying to work out the possibilities too much because a whole lot can happen.”

About the only thing assured is a raucous atmosphere Thursday at Nationwide Arena. The Penguins are the Blue Jackets' closest opponent in proximity and closest to being the villain for hockey fans in central Ohio. Columbus has reached the playoffs three times in franchise history, and the Penguins eliminated the Blue Jackets twice, both in the first round.

That includes a five-game win last year, when tensions were high between the Penguins and their John Tortorella-coached counterparts.

“It just makes these games more fun,” Rust said. “Developing this rivalry and just kind of getting that hatred for them, and they have the same feeling toward us. It kind of ramps up the intensity a little bit and makes everybody play harder.”

The Blue Jackets enter on a 13-1-1 run, and the Penguins have won consecutive games just once over their past 13. While the Penguins recently had visions of winning the division title, the Blue Jackets not that long ago were in danger of missing the playoffs.

But that doesn't matter now.

“This is as close to a playoff atmosphere as you'll get because the stakes are so high for both teams,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, a former disciple of Tortorella. “So from that standpoint, it certainly will prepare us for what's to come. But I do think this team is aware of what's ahead of us, and we do have to make sure we are prepared for it.”

While the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins aren't one to place too much of an emphasis on regular-season standings (their past four Cups have come as division also-rans), this season perhaps more than ever could have them seeking home-ice advantage.

Only one team has more home victories than the Penguins' 29, and no team that already is in the playoffs has fewer wins on the road (16).

“I don't know if it's more important this year than any other year,” Penguins wing Carl Hagelin said, “but I think you want to get home-ice advantage. You want your fans to help you win series. That's what it comes down to.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Rob Rossi: No, it's not Cup-or-bust for Penguins in playoffs
Deafening noise rocked that old Igloo on the evening of April 15, 2007. That happened as the Penguins warmed up before Game 3 of a ...
Mike Sullivan, repeatedly, to Penguins: 'We have to be stingier defensively' 
The Penguins' goals-against statistics have reached a pair of eyebrow-raising mileposts. And not good ones, either. The Penguins' NHL in goals-against average is at the nice ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me