Sports

Penguins notebook: Ian Cole says tracking old team not beneficial

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
The Blue Jackets' Ian Cole (23) checks the Canucks' Brandon Sutter, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday March 31, 2018.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When college hockey players first enter the pro game, their veteran teammates sometimes will needle them about the need to cut the cord.

Stop wearing that college hoodie all the time. No one cares whether your alma mater's football team won Saturday afternoon. Don't live in the past.

Ian Cole has been in a similar situation in the past month or so.

After landing in Columbus at the NHL trade deadline in late February, Cole has made it a point to try not to follow the fortunes of the Penguins so closely.

The fact his old team's penalty kill immediately went into a tailspin when he was traded away has to be gratifying on some level, but it does him no good to bask in it. It's time to move on.

“Scoreboard watching or trying to watch their games or check all their stats I don't think is beneficial in doing that,” Cole said before the Penguins and Blue Jackets squared off Thursday night. “I don't really know what that situation's been like. You try to stay focused on your own game. We're certainly going to try to score on the power play tonight.”

That doesn't mean Cole is pretending like the last three years of his life didn't happen. He met up with some of his old teammates Wednesday night to renew acquaintances.

“I made sure to tell them at dinner that there's no deals being cut,” Cole said. “I gave them the disclaimer early.”

Cole, of course, didn't get that no-deal disclaimer when this season started. In fact, it's been quite a ride for the 29-year-old Michigan native.

He went from cornerstone member of the Penguins defense corps to healthy scratch on the trade block, then back to a regular role on the blue line before being sent to Ottawa in the Derick Brassard deal and flipped to Columbus.

He started the year trying to secure a three-peat and will end it trying to prevent one.

“It's a very unpredictable line of work that we're in,” Cole said. “You try to make the best of it and do the best you can.”

Defense decision

The Penguins made one change to the lineup after a 3-1 loss to Washington on Sunday, dressing Chad Ruhwedel after a three-game stint as a healthy scratch and sitting Matt Hunwick.

Deciding whether Ruhwedel or Hunwick will fill the sixth defenseman's spot is one of the few remaining lineup situations coach Mike Sullivan will have to iron out before the playoffs start.

Ruhwedel said he wasn't treating Thursday's game as an audition.

“I don't try to look too far into it,” Ruhwedel said. “I try to control what I can. Honestly, just play simple and hard. The rest will just take care of itself.”

Back-to-back finale

The Penguins opened their season with games on consecutive days, memorably eating a 10-1 loss in Chicago on the tail end. They'll close it with another back-to-back, wrapping things up with a home game against Ottawa on Friday night.

They played 17 sets of back-to-backs in between for a league-high total of 19.

“There will definitely be some sort of satisfaction when those come to an end,” winger Bryan Rust said.

Given how grueling it can be, it's hard to imagine the Penguins are looking forward to the playoff grind, but in a sense, they are.

“To be able to have that consistency and know where you're going and knowing how long you're there and not playing back-to-back games is definitely nice,” Rust said. “I'm not sure if that's offset by the intensity of the games. I think there's a little give and take there.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

click me