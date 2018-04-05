Pitt's Jimmy Morrissey takes center stage for offensive line

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A year ago, Pitt center Jimmy Morrissey was trying to put a stamp on his own brand, hoping to win a starting job and earn a scholarship at the same time. Not every fan knew his name.

He leaned on veteran linemen Brian O'Neill, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Alex Officer and Alex Bookser for guidance, learned what it takes to compete in the ACC and started all 12 games over scholarship players — not an easy feat for a redshirt freshman who arrived on campus as a walk-on.

But those days are gone, replaced by new challenges, loftier goals. If the fans don't know him, his teammates do. More importantly, they're counting on him.

Morrissey's offensive line coach — John Peterson, the man who recruited him — is gone, and so are three of those four veterans. As a sophomore, he's the old guy.

He earned his scholarship, but now the job really gets tough. He must help maintain, improve and build an offensive line that can support the running game and keep the quarterback upright.

The development of the offensive line could be the key that unlocks success for Pitt this season, or holds it back. Morrissey knows there's plenty of work to be done, but fortunately, lots of time to do it.

“It's definitely different from last year,” he said. “Last year, I had two seniors and two juniors who pretty much all helped me find my way.”

Now, Morrissey and Bookser are the players who need to shine the light.

“I'm the only guy right now who's returning at my position,” he said. “Even Bookser, the other returning starter, has to go to right tackle now and learn even more. I'm just doing whatever I can to help the guys. It's definitely hectic.”

New line coach Dave Borbely is in charge now, bringing to a young line what he has learned and taught at his 13 career stops over 37 years of coaching in college.

“From the first day he came in,” Morrissey said, “he said he needs self-motivated, goal-oriented, high-achieving guys. If you have the first two, the third one follows.”

Borbely has multiple decisions to make with a 17-man unit and only three players with experience, including guard Mike Herndon, who also can play the defensive line.

“Coach (Charlie) Partridge (the defensive line coach) is still fighting for him,” coach Pat Narduzzi said.

Sophomore Bryce Hargrove is playing two positions because he might have to move from tackle to guard this summer when the 18th lineman — graduate transfer Stefano Millin — arrives from Kent State. Will Hargrove pair with Herndon at left and right guard? Or will be it Connor Dintino and Herndon?

Borbely eventually might use Millin and Mt. Lebanon's Bookser as bookend tackles. But Bookser, an honorable mention All-ACC selection, has started 21 games at right guard, giving coaches flexibility if another tackle — perhaps junior college transfer Chase Brown or sophomore Jerry Drake Jr. — emerges.

“I know (Bookser) can play guard,” Borbely said. “I just want to see if he can play tackle.”

The final alignment is months from being set, but Morrissey likes most of what he has seen when he looks to his left and his right from the center position.

“We may not be as schematically sound, knowing assignments, what to do, but we're definitely coming off the ball a lot harder,” he said. “Technique has improved a lot.

“My next goal is to help the younger guys come along. It's not about me, really. It's about the O-line. If we all play well, then we'll be good. But if I play well and nobody else does, it doesn't mean anything.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.