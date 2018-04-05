Steven Brault leads Pirates to victory in spot start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates keep passing over Steven Brault for a spot in their rotation. If Brault keeps this up, he'll be impossible to ignore.

If nothing else, Brault is proving the Pirates have depth in their starting pitching.

Brault made it two wins in two appearances this season, allowing one run over five innings on a spot start as the Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Thursday.

Six days after inducing nine relatively-clean outs late during a 13-inning opening-day win in Detroit, Brault (2-0) allowed seven baserunners (three singles, four walks) over five innings to win as a starter for the second time in his career.

Gregory Polanco homered during a four-run fifth inning for the Pirates, who remained tied for the National League's best record at 5-1, along with the Mets and Diamondbacks.

Brault spent 2017's spring training in a three-way competition for the fifth spot in the rotation. Even after significantly outperforming Tyler Glasnow (3.45 ERA vs. 6.23 ERA), when the Pirates came north it was Glasnow in the rotation and Brault in Triple-A Indianapolis.

Then when Glasnow got replaced last May, it was Trevor Williams – not Brault – who got the nod.

Even after Brault was the Pirates' minor-league pitcher of the year (10-5, 1.94 ERA,.199 opponents' average in Triple-A), he still was mostly an afterthought in regards to the rotation this spring.

But Brault did manage to make an opening day roster for the first time. And his designated long-man duty came in handy in the season opener when he allowed two hits and one walk with three strikeouts pitching the 11th through 13th innings.

When former high school teammate Joe Musgrove was deemed unfit to take his first turn in the rotation because of a shoulder strain, Brault was named Thursday's starter, his 12th career start in the majors. Despite having not thrown more than 48 pitches in a Grapefruit League outing (he threw 47 on opening day in Detroit), Brault threw 80 pitches Thursday.

Forty-six went for strikes, none of them hit all that hard, with as many flyballs in play as strikeouts (four each).

As a bonus for the Pirates this early in the season, the middle relief did its job, too: Edgar Santana (10.80 ERA coming in) and Michael Feliz (18.00) each threw a hitless inning.

George Kontos allowed an Adam Duvall solo homer in the eighth. That opened up an opportunity for Felipe Rivero's third save, which came with ease despite a leadoff single by former Pirate Phil Gosselin.

Polanco crushed a first-pitch fastball from Homer Bailey (0-2) into the shrubbery 421 feet away in straightaway center after a Josh Harrison walked to lead off the fifth.

It was Polanco's second home run and fifth extra-base hit this season. He also had a sacrifice fly Thursday.

Corey Dickerson added an RBI triple — his first extra-base hit of the season — later in the fifth. He would add a seventh-inning double.

Josh Harrison also had two hits for the Pirates, who lost 13 of their 19 meetings with the Reds last season.

The chilly game-time temperature of 43 degrees was the warmest for a Pirates game so far this season; only a fraction of the announced paid crowd of 9,227 showed up at PNC Park.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.