Sports

Penguins sign Cornell product Anthony Angello to 2-year deal

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 7:40 p.m.
Cornell's Anthony Angello, left, checks Boston's Dante Fabbro during the first period of an NCAA Tournament game in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Updated 4 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Penguins signed one of their top college prospects Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, entry-level deal with forward Anthony Angello of Cornell.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound fifth-round pick from the 2015 draft can play center and wing. This season, he tied for the Cornell team lead with 13 goals and 26 points in 33 games.

Angello will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an amateur tryout deal for the rest of this season. His contract kicks in next fall.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

