Sports

Penguins to face rival Flyers in 1st round of playoffs

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 10:49 p.m.
The Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel fights for the puck with the Flyers' Jakub Voracek in the first period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel fights for the puck with the Flyers' Jakub Voracek in the first period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

If the Penguins are going to become the first NHL team to three-peat in more than three decades, they're going to have to handle a longtime rival first.

The Penguins will open the playoffs with a first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers starting later this week at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins swept a four-game season series with their intrastate foes this year, scoring exactly five goals in each of their victories.

The last playoff meeting between the bitter rivals was a disaster for the team from the western half of the state, however. The Penguins melted down in a six-game loss to the Flyers in 2012.

Coming into Saturday's action, three teams — Columbus, New Jersey and Philadelphia — had a chance to finish in third place in the division and face the second-place Penguins in the first round.

Only the Flyers seemed truly interested in doing so. They dressed a full lineup and blew out the New York Rangers, 5-0, on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jackets and Devils, meanwhile, decided to rest key players, which gave the impression they weren't all that keen on facing the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in their playoff openers.

The Devils scratched Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac and lost 5-3 to the Washington Capitals. They'll cross over and face the Atlantic Division champions, either Tampa Bay or Boston, in the first round of the playoffs.

The Blue Jackets sat down Sergei Bobrovsky, Artemi Panarin, Cam Atkinson, Seth Jones and Zach Werenski and lost 4-2 to the Nashville Predators. They'll face Washington in the first round.

Full playoff schedules are expected to be announced Sunday.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

