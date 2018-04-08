Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Andrew McCutchen 'finally shows up' with Giants, hits walk-off homer in 14th

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 2:49 a.m.
Giants right fielder Andrew McCutchen reacts after he hits a three-run home run for a walkoff win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th inning Saturday, April 7, 2018.
Updated 10 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew McCutchen snapped out of a prolonged slump with five hits in six at-bats Saturday night. Midway through his seventh at-bat, the former Pirate knew it was just a matter of time until he got hit No. 6.

McCutchen hit a three-run homer to cap a 12-pitch at-bat against reliever Wilmer Font, giving him a career-high six hits and San Francisco a 7-5 victory over Los Angeles in 14 innings Saturday night.

"You're talking about a great hitter that was having a great night," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "He topped it off really well, didn't he?"

McCutchen fell behind Font 1-2 before fouling off seven pitches. He then turned on a high-and-tight 2-2 fastball and drove it into the seats in left field, scoring Kelby Tomlinson and Joe Panik, who both singled off Font (0-2).

"I was just trying to fight him off, fight him off, until I got comfortable enough to whatever he threw up there I was ready to hit," McCutchen said. "He didn't elevate it too much there, and I was able to elevate."

McCutchen drove in four runs and raised his batting average from .083 to .258. The 2013 NL MVP got a hearty ovation from Giants fans for the walk-off blast, his first big moment with San Francisco since being acquired in an offseason blockbuster with the Pirates.

"Finally showed up today. Finally," McCutchen said. "It's only what, Game 7, but when you're not getting hits, it feels like it's forever. Feels good to show up today and do the job."

Buster Posey also homered for the Giants, who wasted leads of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 before winning on McCutchen's shot. Panik added three hits and Austin Jackson had two.

Roberto Gomez retired three batters for his first major league win. The Giants emptied their bullpen by using nine relievers.

"They kept us in the ballgame," McCutchen said.

