Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Gregory Polanco hits 2 of Pirates' 4 homers in rout of Cubs

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 5:56 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

CHICAGO — Gregory Polanco and the Pirates wasted no time in bouncing back from a rout to make an early statement in the National League Central.

Polanco homered twice to help back a third straight solid start by Trevor Williams, and the Pirates pulled away from the Chicago Cubs, 6-1, on Thursday.

Francisco Cervelli lined a three-run shot in the seventh off Cubs reliever Justin Wilson as the Pirates scored four times in the inning to break open a tight game.

Adam Frazier also went deep for the Pirates, who rebounded from a 13-5 loss on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field to improve to 9-3 on the season.

Williams (3-0) was a little better than Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (0-1) in what began as a pitchers' duel.

Williams allowed one run and four hits through six innings, striking out five and walking one.

The 25-year-old Williams, who entered 2018 at 8-10 for his career — and was 7-9 last season — is emerging as a key part of the rotation.

“Trevor was good, very efficient from a perspective of finding outs and working out of a couple of jams,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I thought he attacked and got better as the game went on, especially through the middle.”

Williams helped the Pirates take two of three from division rival Chicago.

Michael Feliz, George Kontos and Felipe Vazquez each pitched a scoreless inning in relief, leading a bounceback effort for the bullpen.

“(Chicago) is the team to beat in the Central,” Williams said, “and it's good for us to take two out of three today, especially early in the season.”

Kyle Schwarber homered, doubled and singled for three of the Cubs' seven hits. Chicago's Ian Happ, a Mt. Lebanon native, had his first two-hit game this season.

Hendricks allowed two runs and five hits and struck out seven through six innings.

“Kyle hung in there pretty good, and he didn't have his best stuff,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Said Hendricks, who allowed solo shots by Polanco and Frazier: “It was just one of those ... a couple of bad pitches and didn't get away with it, but overall the fastball command has to get better.”

Javier Baez went 0-for-4 after homering twice on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Polanco's third career multi-homer game lifted his season total to a team-leading five. He hit his fourth homer into the bleachers in right-center in the first to make it 1-0.

Schwarber led off the bottom of the fourth with a drive that landed halfway up the right-field bleachers and tied it 1-1. He hit his third home run into a steady, chilly wind off Lake Michigan.

Frazier put the Pirates back in front 2-1 in the fifth with a shot into the first row of the left-center bleachers.

Polanco's second homer of the game, a shot to left-center off Wilson with one out in the seventh, made it 3-1. After Wilson walked Josh Bell and Corey Dickerson, Cervelli smacked his second homer this season.

Note: OF Bryan Reynolds, a 23-year-old prospect at Double-A Altoona, will undergo surgery Friday to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist. Reynolds was acquired from San Francisco in January in the Andrew McCutchen trade.

The Pirates' Gregory Polanco gestures after he hit a home run during the first inning against the Cubs on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Chicago.
Associated Press
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco gestures after he hit a home run during the first inning against the Cubs on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Chicago.
The Pirates' Francisco Cervelli smiles as he crosses home plate in front of Cubs catcher Victor Caratini after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Chicago.
Associated Press
The Pirates' Francisco Cervelli smiles as he crosses home plate in front of Cubs catcher Victor Caratini after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Chicago.
The Pirates' Corey Dickerson slides safely into third base as Kris Bryant of the Cubs covers during the sixth inning April 12, 2018 in Chicago.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Corey Dickerson slides safely into third base as Kris Bryant of the Cubs covers during the sixth inning April 12, 2018 in Chicago.
Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning against the Cubs on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Chicago.
Associated Press
Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning against the Cubs on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Chicago.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me