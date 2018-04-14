Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers' Ryan Shazier stands to cheers at Ohio State spring game

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier drives a golf cart onto the field before the start of Ohio State's spring game Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier drives a golf cart onto the field before the start of Ohio State's spring game Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State fan favorite and Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier visited the spring game Saturday and stood without assistance to cheers from the crowd at his alma mater.

Shazier is recovering from a spinal injury suffered in a Dec. 4 game with the Bengals.

Shazier, an honorary captain of one of the squads, drove a golf cart to midfield and climbed out to stand briefly to fire up the crowd. He then embraced the other honorary captain, former Ohio State cornerback and current Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

He also spoke to the team before the game.

