Steelers' Ryan Shazier stands to cheers at Ohio State spring game
Updated 9 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State fan favorite and Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier visited the spring game Saturday and stood without assistance to cheers from the crowd at his alma mater.
Shazier is recovering from a spinal injury suffered in a Dec. 4 game with the Bengals.
Ryan Shazier raising the roof as one of two honorary captains, along with Malcolm Jenkins, at Ohio State's spring game. pic.twitter.com/RNtHWCOCoF— Eleven Warriors (@11W) April 14, 2018
Shazier, an honorary captain of one of the squads, drove a golf cart to midfield and climbed out to stand briefly to fire up the crowd. He then embraced the other honorary captain, former Ohio State cornerback and current Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and honorary captain Ryan Shazier arrives at the Spring Game: pic.twitter.com/2Rx2WfAOLW— Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) April 14, 2018
He also spoke to the team before the game.