NFL Draft preview: Top 10 offensive tackles

BREAKDOWN

1. Mike McGlinchey

Notre Dame, 6-8, 312

The cousin of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, McGlinchey started at right tackle as a redshirt sophomore in 2015 before switching to left tackle for the next two seasons. He is a bit undersized and will need to bulk up to handle defensive linemen at the NFL level.

2. Kolton Miller

UCLA, 6-9, 310

A redshirt junior who declared early, Miller spent only one season at left tackle where he was tasked with protecting star quarterback Josh Rosen's blind side. Miller spent the previous two seasons playing right tackle.

3. Connor Williams

Texas, 6-5, 320

Williams is projected by some analysts to have a future at guard. He is coming off a junior season at Texas that was limited to five games because of an injury. As a sophomore, he made 11 starts at left tackle and was a first-team all-conference pick in the Big 12.

4. Orlando Brown

Oklahoma, 6-8, 360

Considered one of the top tackle prospects entering the NFL Combine, Brown hurt his stock by running a turtle-like 5.85 in the 40-yard dash. He also was limited to 14 reps in the bench press. Protecting Baker Mayfield's blind side, he was an Outland Trophy finalist and first-team AP All-American.

5. Geron Christian

Louisville, 6-6, 318

Christian was a three-year starter at left tackle for Louisville, where he was tasked with protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson. The NFL draft advisory board suggested he return for his senior season, but Christian elected to turn pro anyway.

6. Brian O'Neill

Pitt, 6-7, 305

O'Neill left Pitt with a year of eligibility remaining, but it seems like a wise choice. Most analysts have O'Neill rated as a second-round selection. At the NFL Combine, he ran the 40 in 4.80 seconds, the fastest time among linemen and the best for a player at his position since 2013. O'Neill is projected to play right tackle in the NFL.

7. Martinas Rankin

Mississippi State, 6-5, 305

Some teams view Rankin as a tackle, the position he primarily played at Mississippi State. Analysts think his future could entail a move to the middle of the offensive line. A nagging high ankle sprain limited Rankin to nine starts as a senior, yet he was named first-team all-conference.

8. Chuks Okorafor

Western Michigan, 6-6, 330

Okorafor dominated Mid-American Conference defenses for the past three seasons, starting at right tackle as a sophomore and left tackle as a junior and senior. A native of Botswana, he has only lived in the United States since 2010.

9. Jamarco Jones

Ohio State, 6-5, 310

Jones started every game at left tackle in his final two seasons at Ohio State. He was named to the first team in the Big Ten as a senior. He spent his first two years playing behind Taylor Decker, a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions.

10. Brandon Parker

North Carolina A&T, 6-7, 314

Parker started every game for three consecutive seasons left tackle, and he was first-team all-conference all three seasons. He also was the MEAC offensive lineman of the year and first-team FCS All-American as a senior.

Homegrown, big school

Jaryd Jones-Smith

Pitt, 6-6, 320

Jones-Smith made just 13 starts in 33 career games at Pitt, with nine coming as a senior. His long arms make Jones-Smith an intriguing prospect. At the NFL Combine, his wingspan was 88.5 inches, which earned him the "Pterodactyl Award." It was the longest wingspan recorded since 2011.

Homegrown, small school

Jerron Searles

IUP, 6-4, 303

Searles, a transfer from Delaware State, was invited to the Cal (Pa.) pro day where he did 28 reps on the bench press.

Best fit for the Steelers

Tyrell Crosby

Oregon, 6-5, 325

Crosby is another tackle whose NFL future could involve a switch to guard. As a senior, while playing left tackle, he didn't allow a sack or quarterback pressure the entire season. If he remains at tackle, he could switch to the right side. His versatility could be intriguing to the Steelers, who are looking to replace valuable swingman Chris Hubbard.