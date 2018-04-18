Tim Benz: Pirates' Jameson Taillon excels with blend of mechanics, intangibles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It didn't seem like that crazy of a question.

Before Tuesday's game, I asked Clint Hurdle what he has liked most about Jameson Taillon's outings this season.

The 26-year-old pitches again Thursday against Philadelphia. He is off to a fantastic beginning to 2018, 2-0 with a 0.89 ERA. Taillon hasn't allowed a run in his last 15 innings.

So I wanted to know from Hurdle if there was one specific trait that has been most responsible for his top pitcher's fine start.

“How long do you think up these questions?” Hurdle laughed back. “That's a big question. And I don't know if I'm qualified to answer it in five seconds.”

Gosh, Clint. Feel free to take 15 or 20. No rush.

But for the record, the pitcher himself answered immediately.

“Ground balls,” replied Taillon on Tuesday. “My two seam has had some good action on it. Last year a lot of times that pitch wasn't inducing a lot of ground balls.”

OK, so there you go. Not so complicated after all, right?

Hurdle seemed to accept that prompt, too.

“That's a skill he is definitely confident with,” the manager said. “The term that I'm gravitating towards is that he desires to force contact. He wants to get things done.”

At that point, Hurdle said this was something that was marinating in his mind, too. But it appears he was thinking more big picture than the specifics Taillon and I were discussing.

Hurdle grabbed a black notebook off his desk and grinned at the irony of the timing of the question.

“I just wrote these down 20 minutes ago,” chuckled Hurdle. “The three traits to be a No. 1 starting pitcher. He was the guy I was targeting in my thoughts. It takes talent, guts and knowing that tomorrow isn't promised to anyone. He's got talent, and he's got guts.”

And, as Hurdled inferred, given Taillon's testicular cancer surgery following his myriad injuries, he has a better grasp of knowing tomorrow is never promised far better than the average Joe in his mid-20s.

What's more true then? Why has Taillon been so good early in April? Has it been the raw delivery of the baseball and pitch selection? Or is it the more global view Hurdle has of the raw physical talent manifesting with Taillon's positive intangibles.

Taillon prefers to dwell on the physical and his efforts to keep the ball out of the air.

“I'm staying within myself mechanically. I've got a couple cues,” Taillon explained. “When I get the ball out early, and my timing is right, I can really drive the ball down.”

This was particularly true in his last outing. During his six shutout innings in Miami, Taillon faced 25 hitters. Fifteen of those put the ball in play on the ground. And as Hurdle referenced, only five walked or went down on strikes. So Taillon got 20 of 25 to make contact.

Overall, though, Taillon is pacing this year similarly to what he did a season ago in many of those metrics. In his first start against the Twins, he only got four ground balls against 20 batters. Only 11 of 30 put the ball in play on the ground in his shutout of the Reds on April 8.

To combat that, he combined for 16 strikeouts against five walks in those two starts. And the balls that are being hit in the air are staying in the park. He has allowed just one home run so far.

Maintaining this good performance all season is the next big mountain to climb. Or maybe better said, avoiding all black cats, broken mirrors, spilled salt, and remembering to knock on every piece of wood in the 412 area code.

Last year's cancer battle was his latest physical ailment, following Tommy John surgery and a hernia.

After a fine beginning to 2017, Taillon's ERA was 2.08 through April. He had an awful start May 3 in Cincinnati, allowing six earned runs. That's when he got checked out and was told he needed testicular surgery.

So maybe Hurdle is onto something. Perhaps Taillon's efficiency is the result of talent, makeup, health and game-planning all meeting at the same intersection at the same time.

I like that. Maybe that's one for Hurdle's black book.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.