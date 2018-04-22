NFL Draft preview: Top 10 defensive linemen

Top 10

1. Bradley Chubb

N.C. State, 6-4, 269

Chubb is considered a top-five pick but might go a bit lower because of the glut of quarterbacks in the class. He won the Hendricks Award as the nation's best defensive end and Nagurski Award as top defender as a senior. He had 10 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, batted down two passes and forced three fumbles.

2. Marcus Davenport

Texas-San Antonio, 6-6, 264

Davenport excelled as a defensive end at UTSA, but he could be an edge rusher in a 3-4 system. He had 21 1⁄ 2 sacks in four collegiate seasons and a career-high 8 1⁄ 2 as a senior. He also batted down four passes and had three forced fumbles in his final season.

3. Vita Vea

Washington, 6-4, 347

Vea played running back in high school, but he made his impact in college as a defensive tackle. In three years at Washington, he had 99 tackles, including 15 for a loss. He collected 9 1⁄ 2 quarterback sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He was most disruptive as a junior. At the NFL Combine, he did 41 repetitions in the bench press, the second-highest total of any player this year.

4. Da'Ron Payne

Alabama, 6-2, 311

Payne dominated the national championship game against George to cap off a strong junior season. He had 53 tackles, one sack, one interception and three pass breakups. Despite his size, he has speed, running the 40 in 4.95 seconds at the NFL Combine.

5. Taven Bryan

Florida, 6-4, 291

Bryan is considered a first-round option at defensive tackle despite starting just one full season in college. As a redshirt junior, he had 40 tackles (six for loss) and four sacks. Scouts believe he could play inside or outside in the pros.

6. Maurice Hurst

Michigan, 6-2, 282

Hurst had a health scare at the NFL Combine when trainers noticed an irregular EKG reading. Hurst didn't compete in the event and sought further medical testing. He is considered a fringe first-round draft pick. A sturdy defensive tackle, Hurst had 13 1⁄ 2 sacks over his final three years at Michigan.

7. Harrison Phillips

Stanford, 6-4, 307

Phillips showed off his strength at the NFL Combine, leading the way in the bench press by lifting 225 pounds 42 times. Playing in the interior of the Stanford defensive line, Phillips led the team with 103 tackles, including 17 for loss. He also had 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

8. Sam Hubbard

Ohio State, 6-5, 265

Hubbard, who left school after his junior season, had 42 tackles (13 1⁄ 2 for loss), seven sacks and two forced fumbles in his final year. He could move to the edge in some defensive schemes. He was recruited as a lacrosse player out of high school but made the most of his football career at Ohio Sate, accumulating 17 career sacks.

9. Da'Shawn Hand

Alabama, 6-4, 297

Considered the top high school recruit in 2014, Hand was just another cog in the Alabama machine and didn't become a full-time starter until 2017. He had three sacks and 3 1⁄ 2 tackles for loss as a senior, but a DUI arrest in the summer before his final season could scare off some teams.

10. Rasheem Green

USC, 6-5, 275

Green started 26 of 41 games played at USC, and his final season consisted of 43 tackles (12 1⁄ 2 for loss) and 10 sacks. In his career, he had 16 1⁄ 2 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. He was a two-time all-conference selection in the Pac-12.

Homegrown, big school

Curtis Cothran

Penn State, 6-5, 301

At coach James Franklin's request, Cothran gained weight and moved to the outside of Penn State's defensive line. He was a regular starter in two seasons and finished with 67 tackles (15 1⁄ 2 for loss) and six sacks in 26 games. Cothran was suspended for four games in 2016 for violating team rules. He could be an undrafted free agent.

Homegrown, small school

Marcus Martin

Slippery Rock, 6-1, 250

West Mifflin's Martin is too small to play the position in the NFL, which is why he worked out at fullback when he was invited to the Penn pro day. He was timed with a 4.69 40 at the event. In his final year at Slippery Rock, Martin led the nation with 15 1⁄ 2 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss. He finished as the NCAA's all-division record holder with 56 career sacks. He placed second, behind Bradley Chubb, in the Hendricks Award, which is given to the nation's top defender.

Best fit for the Steelers

B.J. Hill

N.C. State, 6-4, 315