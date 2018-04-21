Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sports

Three things we learned from Penguins-Flyers Game 5

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
The Flyers celebrate after scoring a goal during their game against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Flyers celebrate after scoring a goal during their game against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2018.

Updated 13 hours ago

For all the things the Penguins have done magnificently well during their last two playoff runs, their killer instinct could use a little work.

Since the start of the 2016 postseason, the Penguins have gone just 3-6 in their first chance at eliminating a playoff opponent, proving true the old hockey adage about the fourth game being the hardest to win.

It hasn't cost them so far, of course.

In their second chances at eliminating a playoff opponent, they're 4-1.

In their third chances, they're 1-0, finally polishing off Washington in Game 7 in the second round last season.

But it's not the safest way to do business, letting a wounded team hang around long enough to do some damage. Now they find themselves in a series again, heading into Game 6 in Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

“We know it's a tough one to win,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “We just have to stay focused and try to win that next game.”

Here are three things we learned from a 4-2 Flyers win in Game 5 Friday night.

1. CHECK THE STATS

Coach Mike Sullivan did the Kevin-Bacon-in-Animal-House “all is well” routine after Game 5, reminding everyone the Penguins were by no means dominated even though they lost.

“A lot of the game, I thought there was a lot to like,” Sullivan said. “We didn't give up a whole lot of chances, especially in the third period, and one of them ended up in our net. It was one of those chances that found a way in. But there was a lot to like about our overall game. We were encouraged by a lot of what we saw.”

Here's the thing. He wasn't wrong.

Looking at all the leading indicators, the Penguins continue to outplay the Flyers in the series.

In the final two periods of Game 5, for instance, they held a sizeable advantage in shots (27-16), scoring chances (20-11), high-danger scoring chances (8-3) an even-strength shot attempts (37-24).

Panic if you must, since math doesn't win hockey games, but the Penguins are far from in trouble statistically speaking.

2. THE RIGHT CHOICE

Flyers coach Dave Hakstol pushed the right button in net.

Michal Neuvirth didn't have a perfect night in Game 5. He gave up a Bryan Rust goal on a wraparound and a Jake Guentzel goal on a seemingly harmless shot from the left wing. He caught a break in the second period too, when a Conor Sheary chance caught iron behind him.

Still, though, his 30-save performance was more than enough to give his team a chance to win, especially when viewed in comparison to some of starter Brian Elliott's showings in the series.

His lunging glove save on Sidney Crosby with 50.3 seconds left was a life saver.

“He was over there in time,” Crosby said. “I didn't have much. I tried to get it up (over his glove), but he was there.”

Neuvirth was coming off a lower-body injury and hadn't played a full game since Feb. 16. It couldn't have been an easy decision for Hakstol to make.

“Neuvy did his job tonight,” Hakstol said. “He stepped up. (Neuvirth and Elliott) have been a good tandem all year long. They've both been a big part of what we've done. We just felt that Neuvy has looked sharp in practice.”

3. FLIP IT UP

The player with the most postseason experience playing in this series isn't Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. It isn't Carl Hagelin or Derick Brassard. It's Flyers center Valtteri Filppula, who has made 157 career postseason starts.

It showed Friday night.

Filppula was a driving force for the Flyers, winning a puck battle to set up Claude Giroux's goal in the first period and scoring a clutch shorthanded goal late in the second.

He was also part of an outstanding penalty killing effort. The Flyers are 9 for 9 in that department in their two wins in the series.

“Fill's just a really good two-way veteran player,” Hakstol said. “He's very sound up and down the middle of the rink.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

