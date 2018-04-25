NFL Draft storylines: QBs at top, thin crop of elite WRs, 1st-round RBs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five storylines to follow during the NFL Draft, which runs from Thursday through Saturday:

1. How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round?

The 1983 draft class has the honor of the most quarterbacks selected in the first round when six were selected, including Hall of Famers John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino.

This year's group is deep and could threaten to tie that record. Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield are considered sure first-round picks, with all four possibly going in the top 10.

The wild cards to be selected in the first round are Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph. Jackson's athleticism makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft, and Rudolph has been heavily scouted.

The last time five quarterbacks went in the first round was 1999.

The objective for teams will be finding a future Hall of Famer among this group and not the next Todd Blackledge. Or, in deference to the 1999 class, the next Tim Couch or Akili Smith.

2. Where are the upper-echelon wide receivers?

Six wide receivers went in the first round in 2015. Of those six, just one player has accrued a 1,000-yard season: the Raiders' Amari Cooper, who has two.

In 2016, four receivers went in the first round. None produced a 1,000-yard season over the past two years. Last year, three receivers were selected among the top 32, and none topped 375 yards as a rookie.

With teams realizing valuable pass catchers can be found in later rounds (see: JuJu Smith-Schuster), this year's receiving class is considered thin at the top. Alabama's Calvin Ridley is the only receiver assured of being a first-year pick.

In a dueling mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay had two receivers going in the first round: Ridley and Maryland's D.J. Moore.

If that holds true, it would be the first year since 2010 that only two receivers were taken in the opening round (Demaryius Thomas and Dez Bryant).

3. Are teams still wary of using a first-round pick at running back?

Saquon Barkley could be the first running back to go No. 1 overall since fellow Penn State product Ki-Jana Carter in 1995.

Barkley most assuredly is the exception rather than the rule in his draft class. He is the only running back considered worthy of a top-10 pick, and it's conceivable he might be the only runner taken Thursday night.

LSU's Derrius Guice is expected to be the second running back off the board, but analysts have him going anywhere from middle of the first round to early in the second round. Another late-first possibility is Georgia's Sony Michel.

Teams could decide to follow the formula from last season when Kareem Hunt, the NFL's leading rusher, was still available in the third round when the Kansas City Chiefs selected him. Alvin Kamara, the dynamic dual threat for the New Orleans Saints, also was a third-round selection.

4. Will teams shy away from drafting a one-handed linebacker?

Central Florida's Shaquem Griffin has the most inspirational story of the draft. He lost his left hand because of a prenatal condition born but overcame his birth defect to excel at outside linebacker for the Knights. He ran the fastest recorded time of any linebacker in NFL Combine history, and he stole the show at the bench press when he lifted 225 pounds 20 times with the aid of a prosthetic.

At 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Griffin is undersized for an outside linebacker, which is why scouts consider him a mid-round draft selection. Griffin is waiting for a chance to show that his amazing story has another chapter in the NFL.

5. How far will prospects with off-field issues fall?

Last year, running back Joe Mixon dropped out of the first round because of a domestic abuse charge that dogged him while at Oklahoma. The test case this year is Florida wide receiver Antonio Calloway.

Callaway hit the trouble trifecta during his time with the Gators. He faced a sexual assault trial between his freshman and sophomore seasons but was cleared of charges. He was cited in May 2017 for marijuana possession, and he sat out the season because of his connection to a credit card fraud scheme. His fourth strike came early this week when it was revealed he failed a test for marijuana at the NFL Combine.

Callaway is considered one of most athletic receivers in his draft class, but his off-field antics have caused some teams to remove him from their draft boards. The question is whether he will slide out of the draft altogether.

LSU's Arden Key is another player who has been red-flagged by teams. Key, a potential first-round pick as an edge rusher, left the football program last spring to deal with perceived recreational drug issues. His production waned in 2017 as he had four sacks in eight games after getting 11 sacks as a sophomore.

Key could fall to the third day of the draft.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.