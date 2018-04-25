Call-up Jose Osuna keys Game 2 win as Pirates split doubleheader with Tigers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 14 hours after he had been told he was headed to Pittsburgh, Jose Osuna was making his rounds in the Pirates' clubhouse early Wednesday afternoon.

One by one, Osuna greeted teammates with enthusiastic hugs and — often in his native Spanish — loud and animated words.

Some eight hours after that, Osuna's 2018 major-league debut was prominent in ending a losing streak.

Added as the roster's 26th man because of MLB's doubleheader roster exemption, Osuna hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the season and scored an insurance run late in an 8-3 Pirates' win against the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

"I think we leveraged the 26th man about as good as we could have," manager Clint Hurdle deadpanned after the game.

"Those things never get old. If they get out, you need to get out (of the game). It's special. That rule, 26th man, it's a new rule, and you call a kid up, first swing he takes, he hits a three-run homer."

Chad Kuhl tied a career high with eight strikeouts in the nightcap for the Pirates, who went home to catch some much-needed sleep riding the positive thoughts of a win after they had dropped their fifth consecutive game earlier Wednesday.

The Pirates are scheduled to play their third full game in a 24-hour span against starting at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

Jameson Taillon was tagged for seven runs on 10 hits in 3 2⁄3 innings of Game 1, a wild 13-10 Tigers' victory.

Francisco Cervelli homered and had a career-high six RBIs but he and four other regulars were given the evening off (or at least out of the lineup). Fill-ins Osuna, Sean Rodriguez, David Freese, Elias Diaz and Max Moroff each had at least one hit. They combined for nine hits, five runs and four RBIs.

Three of those came when Osuna turned on an 89-mph four-seam fastball from lefty Matthew Boyd and drove it 404 feet into center field for his eighth career home run.

"I hit the ball really good," Osuna said. "When I hit the ball, I said, 'Ok, it's gone.'"

#Pirates right fielder Jose Osuna hits a three-run homer during the second inning against the Tigers tonight at PNC Park. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/ysGT1dWxjj — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) April 26, 2018

That gave the Pirates a lead they would never relinquish, though the Tigers would pull to within 4-3 in the fifth. But Starling Marte drove in Rodriguez with a two-out double in the sixth, and in the following inning Osuna scored from first on a swinging bunt by Diaz that reliever Buck Farmer threw away down the first-base line.

George Kontos worked a seven-pitch eighth, but Felipe Vazquez was robbed of a save situation when the Pirates' lead was extended to five with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Vazquez pitched a scoreless ninth anyway.

Kuhl (3-1) won his second consecutive start, something he had done only once since September 2016. He also worked six innings in consecutive starts for the first time in 2018, something he had done just four times last season.

Kuhl allowed six hits — including a Leonys Martin two-run homer — and a walk. Among 101 pitches, he induced 16 swinging strikes, including at least one on each of the five different pitches he throws, according to Statcast.

The slider, in particular, was on: Kuhl got seven swinging strikes (and four called strikes) on 25 sliders.

"It was there for me," Kuhl said. "I had to just jeep throwing it – fastball counts, behind in the count, ahead in the count, the slider was the weapon tonight."

Kuhl's outing eased the sting of second consecutive poor start from the team's purported ace earlier in the day. Taillon had an 0.89 ERA through his first three starts of the season but had an aggregate ERA of 20.25 on Wednesday and in an April 19 loss at Philadelphia.

The doubleheader took 7 hours and 42 minutes to complete. It featured 34 runs, 55 hits, seven home runs and 19 pitchers (21, if you count twice the two Tigers relievers who worked both games).

"It's just nice, especially kind of with the weird game we had earlier here," Kuhl said, "just to be able to go and have a good start and obviously come away with the win, it feels great."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.