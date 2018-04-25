Trib writer Joe Rutter's seven-round mock draft for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last year, in my first attempt at prognosticating the Steelers' draft picks, I correctly identified one player. No, it was not the long snapper.

In the seventh round, the Steelers made me look good by picking outside linebacker Keion Adams of Western Michigan. But getting one out of eight correct equates to a .125 batting average, which will get you sent to the minors in a hurry. With that in mind, here's how I think the 2018 draft will unfold for the Steelers, with a backup plan in place for the first two selections.

1 (28th overall). Rashaan Evans, ILB, Alabama: Evans and Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch are the two inside linebackers who could be available when the Steelers pick. The Steelers tend to select players from Power 5 schools in the first round, which gives the nod to Evans.

Backup plan: In the event Evans and Vander Esch are gone, the Steelers could trade down a few slots and gain an extra pick later in the draft. The choice then is Stanford safety Justin Reid.

2 (60). Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest: GM Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin had dinner with Bates the night before Wake Forest's pro day in March. He started two years at Wake Forest before declaring for the draft.

Backup plan: If the Steelers target a safety in Round 1, they would shift their attention to inside linebacker here. Darius Leonard of South Carolina State would be the pick.

3 (92). Nyheim Hines, RB, N.C. State: The Steelers make the insurance pick in case of Le'Veon Bell's departure after the 2018 season. Hines led the ACC in all-purpose yards as a junior before declaring for the draft.

5 (148). Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia: A converted defensive lineman, Teller was an all-conference pick in the ACC at left guard as a senior. The Steelers could give him a year to be Ramon Foster's understudy before replacing him in 2019.

5b (165). Hercules Mata'afa, DE-OLB, Washington State: Mata'afa played on the defensive line at Washington State, but in the NFL he can play outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. In 2017, he had 10 1⁄ 2 sacks and ranked in the top five nationally with 22 1⁄ 2 tackles for loss.

7 (220). Greg Gilmore, NT, LSU: Gilmore had 53 tackles and led LSU with 7 1⁄ 2 sacks in his senior season. He met with the Steelers at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for a pre-draft visit.

7b (246). Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State: His junior season was cut short because of a broken collarbone. The Steelers have found gems at wide receiver late in the draft. Could James, a potential fit to replace Eli Rogers in the slot, be another?

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.