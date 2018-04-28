Trevor Williams sharp again as Pirates take over 1st place

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's only April, but the Pirates are back in first place.

That's due in part to starter Trevor Williams, who pitched his sixth strong outing Saturday night, and Francisco Cervelli, who drove in two more runs to defeat the Cardinals, 6-2, and retake the top spot in the NL Central.

Williams (4-1) quieted the Cardinals lineup and allowed two runs on four hits in six innings. It was the fifth time in six starts Williams has thrown six innings, and he has not allowed more than two runs in a game this season.

The right-hander struck out two, walked two and lowered his ERA to 2.29. He threw 104 pitches with 64 strikes.

The Pirates bullpen was flawless for the second night in a row. Michael Feliz, George Kontos and Edgar Santana combined for three scoreless innings.

The Cardinals (15-11) had won 10 of 12 before reaching Pittsburgh but now trail the Pirates (16-11) by a half-game. The Pirates, who won 6-5 on Friday, have clinched their sixth series win with a chance to sweep Sunday afternoon.

They've won four games in a row, bouncing back from a streak of seven losses in eight games.

Cervelli, who has shaken off last year's injury-slowed season, led a nine-hit effort. The catcher hit a solo homer in the second inning to lead 1-0 and a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth to lead 3-2.

Adam Frazier went 2 for 2 with a run scored, and Starling Marte was 2 for 5 with a run.

The Pirates had the leadoff batter reach base in three of the first four innings but couldn't capitalize. With help from three double-play grounders, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty cruised through five innings with little trouble.

But Flaherty ran into trouble in the fifth.

The right-hander was pulled after allowing no-out walks to Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco. Starling Marte hit into a fielder's choice, but this time the Cardinals couldn't turn the double play.

Josh Bell hit a one-out RBI single, Corey Dickerson walked and Cervelli following with a deep sacrifice fly to center to lead 3-2. The RBI was the 20th for Cervelli, who had only 31 all last season. The home run was his fourth, one fewer than last year's total and three off his career high.

The Pirates have homered in a season-high seven consecutive games.

Cervelli continued a hot start for Pirates catchers. He and backup Elias Diaz entered Saturday with a .363 average (33 for 91) with five home runs and 21 RBIs. The tandem owned a MLB-best 1.059 OPS.

Flaherty (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks.

The Pirates added two runs in the seventh against Cardinals relievers Luke Gregerson and Tyler Leone, who combined allowed three hits, a walk and one hit batter. David Freese hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly, and Dickerson added an RBI single.

In the eighth, a fielding error by Cardinals first baseman Jose Marinez let Colin Moran score to lead 6-2.

After Cervelli gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead, the Cardinals tied it in the third when Paul DeJong hit a leadoff single and scored on Tommy Pham's two-out double to right. In the sixth, St. Louis' Marcell Ozuna battled Williams through a nine-pitch at bat to take a 2-1 lead. Ozuna poked a one-out RBI single to left.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.