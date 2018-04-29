Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sports

Nick Kingham almost perfect in MLB debut; Pirates sweep Cardinals

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 4:38 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after retiring the Cardinals in the seventh inning Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after retiring the Cardinals in the seventh inning Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers his first Major League pitch to the Cardinals' Matt Carpenter during the first inning Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers his first Major League pitch to the Cardinals' Matt Carpenter during the first inning Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham steps out of the dugout to prepare for his Major League debut against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham steps out of the dugout to prepare for his Major League debut against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the fifth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the fifth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the fifth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the fifth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham pumps his fist after retiring the Cardinals in the seventh inning Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham pumps his fist after retiring the Cardinals in the seventh inning Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham takes the field for his Major League debut against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham takes the field for his Major League debut against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz hits a two-run single during the sixth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz hits a two-run single during the sixth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Pirates' Adam Frazier breaks up a double play under Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Adam Frazier breaks up a double play under Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz celebrates his two-run single during the sixth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz celebrates his two-run single during the sixth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.

The record books won't say so, but Nick Kingham's major league debut was still just about perfect.

The Pirates call-up retired the first 20 batters he faced Sunday and allowed just one hit in seven spectacular innings to defeat the Cardinals, 5-0, at PNC Park. The lone hit was a two-out single in the seventh by Paul DeJong, but otherwise Kingham had the Cardinals off balance all afternoon.

The 26-year-old right-hander struck out nine.

Kingham (1-0) left to a standing ovation after the seventh with his pitch count at 98. Kingham twice battled through 10-pitch at bats, each time forcing a Cardinals hitter to fly out harmlessly.

The victory earned the Pirates (17-11) a three-game sweep of the Cardinals (15-12) and keeps them alone atop the NL Central standings. The series finale drew 14,378.

Elias Diaz went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored as the Pirates collected 10 hits.

Michael Feliz and Edgar Santana combined for two scoreless innings in relief.

Kingham was nearing a call-up in 2015 when elbow pain revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Tommy John surgery cost him the rest of that season and delayed his arrival in Pittsburgh. He was 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Indianapolis this season with 27 strikeouts in 22 23 innings.

With a fastball that touched 94 mph, Kingham struck out the side in the second inning. He struck out Marcell Ozuna and Jedd Gyorko on four pitches apiece and needed just three to get Yadier Molina.

Cardinals starter Luke Weaver held the Pirates scoreless through five, but they broke through in the sixth with four runs on four singles, two walks and a hit batter.

With the bases loaded, Diaz sliced a two-run single down the right-field line, scoring Starling Marte and Josh Bell, who each had singled against Weaver. The Cardinals then replaced Weaver with reliever Jordan Hicks, and Colin Moran followed with an RBI single that scored Corey Dickerson.

After Kingham drew a two-out walk to reload the bases, Hicks hit Adam Frazier with a pitch that forced in Moran from third to lead 4-0.

Weaver (2-2) was charged with all four earned runs. The right-hander allowed six hits, four walks and struck out two.

The Pirates added a run in the eighth on an RBI single by David Freese that scored Diaz.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

