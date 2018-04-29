Pirates notebook: New stance kickstarts Francisco Cervelli's success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Francisco Cervelli doesn't just feel different standing in the batter's box. He also looks a little different.

The Pirates catcher mostly credits his health for his early-season success, having overcome the injuries that slowed him last season. But he also tweaked his batting stance in spring training, standing a little taller and adding a small leg kick.

“I feel a little more free,” he said. “If it works, I don't want to change.”

So far, it's certainly worked.

Cervelli entered Sunday ranked fourth among NL players with 20 RBIs. He also is batting .307 with four doubles and four home runs.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Cervelli is only the seventh Pirates player to drive in 20 runs before the end of April. The others were Xavier Nady, Nate McLouth, Brian Giles, Jeff King, Bobby Bonilla and Willie Stargell, who had 27 in 1971.

“Amazing,” Cervelli said of his start. “I was working my whole life for things like this. This year I'm healthy. That's the most important thing. And we're winning.”

Cervelli has seven hits, eight RBIs and four runs in his past four games.

Along with his health, including a wrist that no longer hurts, he also credits a simpler mental approach.

“When you calm your brain, you can do a lot of things,” Cervelli said. “When your brain is too fast, it's not going to happen. I'm trying to do like one hitting coach told me one day: ‘Catch like Venezuela and hit like Italian.' You've got to be as soft as possible at the plate.”

The leg kick is the change easiest to see. With it, he's one home run short of last season and three short of his career-best.

“That's why 95 percent of the guys do it. They believe it will increase power,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “There's different schools of thought, and it doesn't matter what anybody else thinks, it's what (the batters) think. If he thinks it increases power and goes up and hits a home run, you know what? He's on to something.”

Rotation set vs. Nationals

The Pirates will push back or skip Steven Brault's next turn in the rotation so Trevor Williams can start Thursday against the Nationals. Jameson Taillon, Chad Kuhl and Ivan Nova will handle the first three starts in the four-game series.

“We've got three off days coming up,” Hurdle said, “and if you're going to prioritize who it is you want to pitch, Trevor's a priority right now based on the numbers and what he's been able to do out on the mound.”

The team is off May 7, 10 and 14.

Romero added to DL

The Pirates intended to designate reliever Enny Romero for assignment to clear a roster spot for Sunday starter Nick Kingham, but they instead placed the left-hander on the disabled list retroactive to April 26 with a shoulder impingement.

According to the Pirates, “the club was informed by the player and his representative prior to executing the designation that Romero had suffered an injury to his pitching shoulder in his most recent outing and is unable to perform at his accustomed level.”

Hurdle reaches 600-win mark

Saturday's victory was Hurdle's 600th with the Pirates, making him only the fifth manager in team history to reach the milestone. He joins Fred Clarke (1,422), Danny Murtaugh (1,115), Jim Leyland (851) and Chuck Tanner (711).

“The other names that were brought to my attention are obviously men who are highly thought of in Pirates history,” Hurdle said, “so it's humbling.”

Hurdle ranks fifth among active managers with 1,135 career wins.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.