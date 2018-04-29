Penguins aware of need for better starts

WASHINGTON — Conventional hockey wisdom says a team playing on the road in the playoffs should expect an adrenaline-fueled storm by the home team in the first few minutes of the game.

The Penguins are expecting it. They just haven't been able to stop it.

The Penguins gave up a goal in the first three minutes of the first period for the third consecutive game — all on the road — as they lost 4-1 to the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Metropolitan Division finals Sunday afternoon.

Three games ago, in the series finale in Philadelphia, Sean Couturier gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at the 2-minute, 15-second mark. The Penguins came back for an 8-5 victory.

Last game, Evgeny Kuznetsov converted an Alex Ovechkin feed just 17 seconds into the game to put the Penguins in a 1-0 hole. They rallied for a 3-2 win.

This time, Ovechkin scored at the 1:26 mark of the first period to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. The Penguins could not come back.

“We need to have a better start,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We need more pushback right from the drop of the puck. Listen, we knew they were going to come out hard. We're up 1-0 after the first game. We didn't match the urgency. We needed to be better in the first.”

The play that led to Ovechkin's goal started with a long, accurate breakout pass from John Carlson deep in his defensive zone. Defenseman Brian Dumoulin stepped up at the red line to play the pass's recipient, Tom Wilson, but the Capitals winger was able to bump the puck forward to Kuznetsov skating up the right side.

A backchecking Patric Hornqvist got his stick on Kuznetsov's attempt at a cross-ice pass, but that didn't stop it from traveling to its intended target: Ovechkin above the left hash marks for a shot and a goal past Matt Murray's glove.

“The puck comes to him coming a million miles an hour down the slot and he just rips it,” Murray said. “He's one of the best shooters in the game. He got a pretty good shot on it.”

The Ovechkin goal was the highlight, but it was only the start of the Penguins' problems in the period.

They were outshot 20-10, and Washington ran its lead to 2-0 on a controversial power-play goal by Jakub Vrana about five minutes before intermission.

“They came with a push. I don't think we physically matched their compete,” defenseman Kris Letang said. “You saw in the second and third period, we had our way against them. We just have to be ready from the start.”

Letang's not wrong. The Penguins had a 23-12 edge in shots and 30-14 advantage in even-strength shot attempts the rest of the game. They were just in too deep a hole to climb out of.

“Our first period was probably our worst in this playoff,” Hornqvist said. “Then our second and third was really good. It's a 1-1 series. We know it's going to be a long series. It's two good teams going after it. Learn from it and make sure we have a better start.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.