In MLB debut, Pirates' Nick Kingham takes perfect game into 7th before losing it
Updated 37 minutes ago
Nick Kingham had a major league debut to remember.
The Pirates pitcher took a perfect game into the seventh inning Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park before losing his bid with two outs.
The Cardinals' Paul DeJong singled to left field to break up the perfect game and no-hitter.
#Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham acknowledges the crowd after retiring the Cardinals in the seventh inning of his Major League debut today at PNC Park. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/IjDsbuwcEa— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) April 29, 2018
It was the longest perfect game bid by any starter in an MLB debut dating to 1974, according to STATS.
Kingham retired the first 20 batters he faced, the most by any player in his debut in the Expansion Era (since 1961), according to Elias.
A great ovation here from the PNC crowd for @NickKingham as he allows his first hit with two outs in the 7th. #Captip pic.twitter.com/x1RBt52Akf— Pirates (@Pirates) April 29, 2018
Michael Feliz replaced Kingham to start the eighth inning.
Kingham finished with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Most strikeouts by #Pirates pitchers in #MLB debut: pic.twitter.com/dT67Wjv7f5— Joe Block (@joe_block) April 29, 2018
Now THIS is how you debut.A tip of the cap to @NickKingham today. pic.twitter.com/PUtlmI8QwF— Pirates (@Pirates) April 29, 2018