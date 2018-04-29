Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

In MLB debut, Pirates' Nick Kingham takes perfect game into 7th before losing it

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers his first Major League pitch to the Cardinals' Matt Carpenter during the first inning Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers his first Major League pitch to the Cardinals' Matt Carpenter during the first inning Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Nick Kingham had a major league debut to remember.

The Pirates pitcher took a perfect game into the seventh inning Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park before losing his bid with two outs.

The Cardinals' Paul DeJong singled to left field to break up the perfect game and no-hitter.

It was the longest perfect game bid by any starter in an MLB debut dating to 1974, according to STATS.

Kingham retired the first 20 batters he faced, the most by any player in his debut in the Expansion Era (since 1961), according to Elias.

Michael Feliz replaced Kingham to start the eighth inning.

Kingham finished with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Related Content
Nick Kingham almost perfect in MLB debut; Pirates sweep Cardinals
The record books won't say so, but Nick Kingham's major league debut was still just about perfect. The Pirates call-up retired the first 20 batters ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me