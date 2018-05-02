From throwing catfish to storming field, fan misbehavior nothing new

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People referred to as fans (short for fanatics) have been misbehaving at sporting events for more than 100 years.

• In 1879, 2,000 of them — fueled by gamblers — stormed the pitch at a cricket match in Sydney when they disagreed with an umpire's decision.

• Who could forget 10-cent beer night at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on June 4, 1974?

A riot ensued after a fan, who had consumed too many 10-ounce glasses of beer at a penny per ounce, ran onto the field and grabbed Texas Rangers outfielder Jeff Burroughs' cap and glove.

When teammates charged to Burroughs' aid, people poured out of the stands, prompting Rangers manager Billy Martin to rush into the crowd, wielding a bat.

The victory was forfeited to the Rangers, but Martin said, “It's the closest I've ever seen anybody come to getting killed in my more than 25 years in baseball.”

• Two years later at Dodger Stadium, a man and his 11-year-old son ran onto the field and attempted to set fire to the American flag. Chicago Cubs outfielder Rick Monday snatched the flag and carried it to safety. Dodgers third-base coach Tommy Lasorda was so angry at the protesters that he had to be restrained by security.

Kind of makes what Pirates fan Bruno Manypenny did at PNC Park on Friday night seem rather tame. Manypenny wore a T-shirt that proclaimed, “Spend Nutting Win Nutting.” He was protesting Pirates owner Bob Nutting's perceived unwillingness to invest money in the team.

When security forced Manypenny to turn the shirt inside out, he complied and watched the Pirates defeat the St. Louis Cardinals.

Later, Pirates spokesman Brian Warecki said security wrongly interpreted a team policy stating that guests must refrain from “wearing clothing which, in the judgment of the Pirates, is indecent, derogatory, obscene, or otherwise detracts from the experience of other guests.”

“In this instance, the guest should not have been asked to turn his shirt inside out,” Warecki said. “All staff will be instructed of this interpretation of our policy.”

At PPG Paints Arena, where the Penguins will play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, there is a policy that specifically prohibits several levels of unacceptable behavior, including:

• Intoxication.

• Wearing clothing that contains “offensive language or indecent graphics.”

• Blowing air horns.

• Raising banners that obstruct people's view or obscure advertising.

• Carrying weapons.

• Shining laser pointers.

Violators can be ejected or even prosecuted.

The most celebrated case of fan misbehavior there occurred last year in the Stanley Cup Final. Predators fan Jacob Deveral Waddell, adhering to a tradition at his team's game in Nashville, threw a dead catfish onto the ice. He was ejected from the arena, but several people back home wanted to help pay his fines, and four lawyers — one from Pittsburgh, Waddell said — offered to represent him for free.

Waddell, who described himself to a Nashville radio station as “just a dumb redneck with a bad idea,” was charged with three misdemeanor offenses — disorderly conduct, disrupting meetings and possessing instruments of crime (the catfish), according to court documents obtained at the time by Triblive.com.

Charges were dropped after Allegheny County District Attorney Steven A. Zappala determined Waddell's action did not “rise to the level of criminal charges.”

But not before Waddell rankled representatives from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who sent the following letter to the Penguins condemning the use of fish as “hockey props.”

“Whether catfish or cat, it's never acceptable to toss any sensitive, intelligent animal's body onto the ice during a hockey game. PETA appreciates PPG Paints Arena's swift action to eject the fan and have him charged with several crimes, which will remind all sports fans that this offensive behavior will not be tolerated. We trust that all NHL arenas will follow suit.”

Wholey's seafood market in the Strip District helped the Penguins in their attempt to keep the ice free of dead creatures by refusing to sell catfish to anyone from Nashville (and they checked IDs).

At Petersen Events Center, there have been no reported issues at Pitt athletic events. Oakland Zoo president Derek Sellers said no one on the group's executive board recalls “ejections or anything like that for attire.”

Unlike many college cheering sections across the U.S., the Oakland Zoo, a tightly organized group that has been cheering at Pitt games for 16 years, restricts the chaos to the stands by famously refusing to storm the court after big victories.

James Duzyk, assistant athletic director at Robert Morris, said his university doesn't have a written policy, but officials meet before each season to discuss how to manage game venues.

“Each sport has a game management official, and that individual is responsible for dealing with anything that may come up during the game: rowdy fans, language, etc.,” Duzyk said.

Robert Morris also has a sports conduct policy in place.

“It's basically a judgment call, as we're looking for things that are offensive,” he said. “Mostly, it usually is a sign or something of the sort. Rarely do we have a situation that involves a T-shirt.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.