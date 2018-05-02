Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ivan Nova hit hard; Pirates drop 3rd straight to Nationals

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova looks on during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 2, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Washington Nationals' Trea Turner dives into first base on a bunt single as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Max Moroff waits for the throw during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Washington.
Washington Nationals' Trea Turner dives into first base on a bunt single as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Max Moroff waits for the throw during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — The Nationals' new leadoff hitter was it again Wednesday night.

Bryce Harper homered in the first inning and drove in three runs, Stephen Strasburg struck out 11 and Washington beat the Pirates, 9-3.

Francisco Cervelli homered for the Pirates, who will try to avoid a four-game series sweep Thursday.

“We haven't executed the way we need to. They've hit the mistakes we've made,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We had opportunities in two innings today to push and we needed a hit. We needed a ball in the gap a couple different times. Could have changed the entire direction of the game.”

Batting first for the second straight game, Harper sent a pitch from Ivan Nova (2-2) into the second deck in right-center for his 10th homer this season and second in two nights.

It was Harper's first career leadoff home run.

“We'll let it ride and see what happens,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said of the new lineup. “The boys are doing well. Like I said, (Harper's) getting pitched to a little bit now and he's swinging the bat really well.”

Slippery Rock product Matt Adams clubbed his third homer in two games for Washington. Strasburg (3-3) allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits in seven innings.

Washington had 14 hits — three by Howie Kendrick — and went 6 for 19 (.316) with runners in scoring position.

“Everybody swung the bat well. One through nine, everybody contributed,” Harper said.

Nova left after 5 23 innings. He gave up eight runs, five earned, and 11 hits.

The Pirates' half of the first inning featured two replay reviews, one that led to a run.

With runners on first and second, Josh Bell hit into a fielder's choice, but Hurdle challenged the play at second. Upon review, it was ruled shortstop Trea Turner's foot was off the bag when he caught the throw.

With the bases loaded, Corey Dickerson grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice, with Bell out at second. Hurdle challenged the play at second again, but the out call was upheld.

Strasburg expressed frustration with the back-to-back reviews but then spoke to plate umpire Eric Cooper.

“I apologized to him and he has nothing to do with it, but I just thought it was pretty ridiculous altogether,” Strasburg said. “Is that what baseball's come to?”

