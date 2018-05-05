Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Kevin Gorman's Take 5 on Game 5: Five thoughts on Capitals 6, Penguins 3

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 10:17 p.m.
The Capitals' Brett Connolly celebrates his goal against the Penguins during the first period in Game 5 on May 5, 2018 in Washington.
Getty Images
The Capitals' Brett Connolly celebrates his goal against the Penguins during the first period in Game 5 on May 5, 2018 in Washington.

Updated 5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — With their Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series tied at 2-2 going into Game 5 on Saturday night, it served as an opportunity for one team to take command of the best-of-seven series.

It wasn't the Penguins.

1. Secondary concern: The first period saw the Penguins end a storyline that was starting to become an annoyance.

They finally got an even-strength goal without Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel or Patric Hornqvist on the ice, a struggle that forced Penguins coach Mike Sullivan to shuffle his lines in Game 4 in search of secondary scoring.

The goal came courtesy of the fourth line, of all places.

It started with Conor Sheary getting the puck behind the net and feeding it to Derick Brassard, who set up defenseman Jamie Oleksiak at the blue line.

Oleksiak beat Braden Holtby to score his first goal of the playoffs, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 2 minutes, 23 seconds of the first period.

It didn't last long.

2. Two-minute drill: Matt Murray made several spectacular stops in the first few minutes, from a stick save on Alex Ovechkin to blocking a breakaway by Chandler Stephenson.

But in the final two minutes, the Capitals got a couple pucks past the Penguins goalie, through little fault of his own.

On a power play for a Dominik Simon tripping penalty, John Carlson launched a rocket from center point to tie the game at 1-1 at 18:22.

That goal had yet to be announced when, 23 seconds later, Brett Connolly scored from the slot after Hornqvist partially blocked his shot and the rolling puck squirted through Murray's legs to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 18:55.

Again, it didn't last long.

3. Taking a toll: When Ovechkin took a slashing penalty with two seconds left in the first period, it was a foreshadowing of things to come.

The Capitals killed that penalty to start the second period, but Ovechkin took another at 4:24 by knocking Evgeni Malkin's stick out of his hands.

It was the first of two penalties by the Capitals that proved costly. The Penguins scored a power-play goal when Phil Kessel's wrister from the left circle was redirected by Crosby to tie it at 2-2 at 4:43 of the second.

Devante Smith-Pelly took a tripping penalty that set up another power-play goal. Kessel centered it to Hornqvist, whose shot from the slot was rebounded by Malkin and finally tapped in by Hornqvist for a 3-2 lead at 7:45.

It didn't last long, either.

4. Quick strike: If there's a disturbing trend for the Penguins, it's the number of goals they have allowed in the first minute of a period.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 17 seconds into the first period and Ovechkin 28 seconds into the third of Game 1 and Carlson 49 seconds into the second of Game 3.

The Penguins allowed another when Jakub Vrana sent a stretch pass through the neutral zone to Kuzentsov for a breakaway — catching defensemen Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin stationed on the left side of the blue line — and Kuznetsov beat Murray on a backhand to tie it, 3-3, 52 seconds into the third.

5. No place like... : Home-ice advantage hadn't meant much for either team, as both the Penguins and Capitals were 4-1 on the road and 2-3 at home.

Vrana's winner at 15:22 reversed that trend, as the Capitals cruised to a 6-3 victory and a 3-2 series edge.

The Penguins have no choice but to make that trend last longer than their leads.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me