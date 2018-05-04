'Dialed-in' Sidney Crosby still wows Penguins teammates with all-around game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over the past two seasons, the Penguins have thrived in the playoffs thanks in large part to their balanced scoring.

In their second-round series with the Washington Capitals, the Penguins have been using a different kind of balance.

The goals Sidney Crosby has produced at even strength are balanced by the chances Crosby has created on the power play. The plays Crosby has made at the net front are balanced by the plays he has made off the rush. The goals scored as a result of Crosby assists are balanced by the ones he's scored himself.

To call Crosby the driving force behind the team's offense against the Capitals is a grave understatement.

He and linemate Jake Guentzel more or less are the team's offense against the Capitals.

Crosby has been on the ice for all 10 goals the Penguins have scored in the series, which is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Saturday night in Washington.

“You can just see how dialed in and focused he is right now and how he's playing,” Guentzel said. “He leads the charge. Obviously, we're lucky to have him on our team.”

A closer look at Crosby's involvement in the 10 goals shows his versatility as an offensive performer.

His bread and butter is making crafty give-and-go plays in the offensive zone, but he also has screened goalies, forced turnovers, used his speed to back off defenders and scored on hard, accurate shots.

“It's definitely unbelievable,” linemate Dominik Simon said. “That's why he's the best in the world. He's got the biggest range of options how he can produce offense. Not just offense, defense and everything. You gotta be ready for anything on the ice with him because you know he can do anything.”

Here's a look at Crosby's involvement in the 10 goals.

GAME 1

2:59 third period: Capitals 2, Penguins 1 — A clever net-front play by Crosby. He shoved defender Matt Niskanen into goalie Braden Holtby's line of sight as Patric Hornqvist tips in a Justin Schultz point shot.

5:20 third period: Capitals 2, Penguins 2 — While Guentzel and Hornqvist are bringing the puck into the offensive zone at the left point, Crosby flies up the right wing to find a patch of open ice. When Guentzel's cross-ice pass tips off Alex Ovechkin's stick, Crosby fires it between Holtby's pads.

7:48 third period: Penguins 3, Capitals 2 — Crosby was about to cross the blue line when Holtby played Olli Maatta's dump-in behind the net. Crosby perfectly anticipated Holtby's next move, skating up the left half-wall, which is precisely where the Capitals goalie tried to throw a clearing attempt. Crosby picked it off and shot. Guentzel scored on a tip.

GAME 2

13:04 second period: Capitals 3, Penguins 1 — Holtby was peering right and left as he tried to see past Crosby, who was camped out at the top of the crease. Seconds later, Kris Letang scored from the blue line.

GAME 3

4:33 second period: Penguins 1, Capitals 1 — On a give-and-go with Schultz near the left point, Crosby lunged with one hand on his stick to accept a pass at the half-wall, then feathered a backhand saucer pass over the stick of defender Brett Connolly to set up a shot Guentzel tipped in.

6:49 second period: Penguins 2, Capitals 1 — Crosby began a run of five tape-to-tape passes on the power play that ended with a Hornqvist goal at the net front.

16:27 second period: Penguins 3, Capitals 2 — This time, Crosby played the role of lethal finisher. He hung out in the right faceoff circle, waiting for a pass as Guentzel undressed defenseman Dmitry Orlov on the left wing. When Guentzel made the feed, Crosby didn't miss.

GAME 4

9:21 second period: Penguins 1, Capitals 0 — Another give-and-go play for Crosby, this time with Dominik Simon in the right faceoff circle. Simon's shot led to Guentzel's rebound goal at the right post.

17:31 second period: Penguins 2, Capitals 1 — Everyone saw Evgeni Malkin score on a lunging poke at a loose puck that was confirmed as a goal twice by video replay. Few noticed Crosby lurking at the left post, ready to pounce if Malkin's shot came out the other side.

19:02 third period: Penguins 3, Capitals 1 — Even though it was an empty netter, Crosby's primary assist was highlight-reel caliber. He gloved down an airborne puck near his own blue line, dodged a charging Ovechkin and hit Guentzel in the neutral zone with nothing but net in front of him.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.