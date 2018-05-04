Starling Marte's two-run, inside-the-park homer keys Pirates' win over Brewers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MILWAUKEE — Rounding first, Starling Marte saw his hard-hit fly ball bounce off an odd part of the wall and skip past center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

Marte broke into a full-fledged sprint with a chance for an inside-the-park home run finally within his sights.

He made it safely all the way home. The two-run homer helped rookie Nick Kingham win his second consecutive big league start in the Pirates' 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

“My entire life I've been waiting for something like this. This was something I (dreamed) about,” Marte said through a translator. “Once I stepped on second base and I noticed that the ball was still far away from Lorenzo, I knew I had a shot.”

The ball bounced off a section of the wall in left-center set at an angle. It's a rare play at Miller Park, though the Brewers are familiar enough to know how it will turn out.

“That's a ball in this park that you see once a year, once every couple years,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It hits that angle right and shoots back all the way — it doesn't matter.”

Kingham (2-0) struck out seven but allowed six hits and four runs before being chased with one out in the Brewers' three-run sixth.

He was far less effective than in his sparkling big league debut Sunday, when he carried a perfect game into the seventh in a 5-0 win over St. Louis. But homers from Corey Dickerson and Marte off Milwaukee's Junior Guerra (2-2) gave the young right-hander a boost and helped end a four-game losing streak.

Kingham was pulled after allowing Domingo Santana's two-run homer, which cut the Pirates' lead to one.

Still, not many pitchers can say they got two wins in their first week in the majors.

“Perfect is a good word. I didn't think it would be this good,” Kingham said.

Domingo Santana and Manny Pina homered for the Brewers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Pirates' bullpen left the potential tying run at stranded in the seventh and eighth innings. In the eighth, closer Felipe Vazquez came in with one out to get Hernan Perez to fly out before striking out Orlando Arcia to wiggle out of the jam.

Vazquez allowed a leadoff single to Jett Bandy in the ninth before getting a double play and strikeout for his sixth save in six chances.

RHP Jameson Taillon (2-3) is 0-3 in his last four starts since tossing a one-hit shutout against Cincinnati on April 8. He faces RHP Jhoulys Chacin (2-1), who is 2-3 with a 5.35 ERA in six career starts against the Pirates, on Saturday.