Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Starling Marte's two-run, inside-the-park homer keys Pirates' win over Brewers

The Associated Press | Friday, May 4, 2018, 11:48 p.m.
Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez celebrates the team's 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez celebrates the team's 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
The Pirates' Corey Dickerson is congratulated by Gregory Polanco after hitting a home run against Milwaukee Brewers' Junior Guerra during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in Milwaukee.
The Pirates' Corey Dickerson is congratulated by Gregory Polanco after hitting a home run against Milwaukee Brewers' Junior Guerra during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in Milwaukee.
The Pirates' Corey Dickerson hits a home run in the third inning against the Brewers on May 4, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisc.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Corey Dickerson hits a home run in the third inning against the Brewers on May 4, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Updated 7 hours ago

MILWAUKEE — Rounding first, Starling Marte saw his hard-hit fly ball bounce off an odd part of the wall and skip past center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

Marte broke into a full-fledged sprint with a chance for an inside-the-park home run finally within his sights.

He made it safely all the way home. The two-run homer helped rookie Nick Kingham win his second consecutive big league start in the Pirates' 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

“My entire life I've been waiting for something like this. This was something I (dreamed) about,” Marte said through a translator. “Once I stepped on second base and I noticed that the ball was still far away from Lorenzo, I knew I had a shot.”

The ball bounced off a section of the wall in left-center set at an angle. It's a rare play at Miller Park, though the Brewers are familiar enough to know how it will turn out.

“That's a ball in this park that you see once a year, once every couple years,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It hits that angle right and shoots back all the way — it doesn't matter.”

Kingham (2-0) struck out seven but allowed six hits and four runs before being chased with one out in the Brewers' three-run sixth.

He was far less effective than in his sparkling big league debut Sunday, when he carried a perfect game into the seventh in a 5-0 win over St. Louis. But homers from Corey Dickerson and Marte off Milwaukee's Junior Guerra (2-2) gave the young right-hander a boost and helped end a four-game losing streak.

Kingham was pulled after allowing Domingo Santana's two-run homer, which cut the Pirates' lead to one.

Still, not many pitchers can say they got two wins in their first week in the majors.

“Perfect is a good word. I didn't think it would be this good,” Kingham said.

Domingo Santana and Manny Pina homered for the Brewers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Pirates' bullpen left the potential tying run at stranded in the seventh and eighth innings. In the eighth, closer Felipe Vazquez came in with one out to get Hernan Perez to fly out before striking out Orlando Arcia to wiggle out of the jam.

Vazquez allowed a leadoff single to Jett Bandy in the ninth before getting a double play and strikeout for his sixth save in six chances.

RHP Jameson Taillon (2-3) is 0-3 in his last four starts since tossing a one-hit shutout against Cincinnati on April 8. He faces RHP Jhoulys Chacin (2-1), who is 2-3 with a 5.35 ERA in six career starts against the Pirates, on Saturday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me