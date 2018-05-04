Kevin Gorman: Penguins forwards paying price by blocking shots

Gifted as they are at scoring goals, the Penguins know they won't win a third consecutive Stanley Cup in a shootout.

They aren't even outscoring the Washington Capitals, who have an 11-10 goals edge in this best-of-seven, second-round series tied at 2-2.

So Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is trying to impress upon his players the need to be as dangerous in front of their own net as they are in the offensive zone.

“That's the balance that we have to find. That's the balance that we have found when we have success,” Sullivan said. “As talented as our team is and as dynamic as we can be offensively, we have to be a team that's hard to play against.

“We have to be a team that forces our opponents to work for any sort of chances that they get at our net. That's the formula for success in the playoffs. We try to convince our group the importance of that.”

Signs that message is being received came in the third period of the Penguins' 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel — who each had a hand in giving the Penguins a 2-1 lead — came up with key blocked shots in a one-minute span when the Capitals maintained possession for nearly two minutes.

Hornqvist, who set up Evgeni Malkin's go-ahead goal, blocked a Michal Kempny shot at 11:05.

Guentzel, who scored for a 1-0 lead and later added an empty-netter, dropped to a knee and absorbed John Carlson's slap shot from the center point at 9:05.

“That's the commitment level that we all need to have at this time of the year,” Sullivan said. “We've got to be as committed defensively as we are offensively. When we do that, we're hard to play against. We limit the ability of our opponents to get pucks to the net because we're willing to get in shot lanes. We use our quickness when we can.

“When we can't and we have to ultimately make a sacrifice and block a shot, we're willing to do that. That's an essential part of winning in the playoffs, that commitment level on both sides of the puck.”

That could be where the Penguins separate themselves from the Capitals in this nip-and-tuck series. The Penguins know what it takes to win and are willing to make the sacrifice in what Sullivan calls the “high-stakes environment” of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

No play showcased that willingness more than center Nick Bonino playing through a broken tibia after blocking a shot in Game 2 of the Cup Final against Nashville last year. He paid the price.

Penguins forwards proved their commitment level by accounting for seven of their 13 blocks in Game 4. Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin had two apiece. Guentzel, Derick Brassard and Sidney Crosby had one blocked shot each.

The Capitals, by contrast, had only two blocks by forwards, 11 by defensemen.

“That was a huge difference in the game,” Penguins goalie Matt Murray said. “There was a lot of really good blocked shots. ... Just sacrificing bodies and blocking shots, that's huge.”

The Capitals had a decided advantage in blocked shots in their 4-1 victory in Game 2, with 13 of 31 by forwards. Penguins forwards have had the edge in every other game.

It's not so much about the statistics as the sacrifice, since blocked shots can come out of necessity and serve as a symbol of losing the puck-possession battle.

Blocking shots, however, shows a willingness to put a player's body on the line. Where it comes as part of a defenseman's job description, it's a different story for the forwards.

Which is what made the blocks by Hornqvist and Guentzel, who are known more for their net-front presence on offense than defense, all the more impressive.

“I think everybody has that mentality,” Crosby said. “Obviously, those are two big blocks and big plays. In the playoffs, all of those plays and those little details are so important.

“Everyone contributes that way. In that case, those are our guys who had to get in those lanes and they did it. I really think, whoever it is, everyone is willing to do that and you need to do that if you want to win.”

The Penguins have proven their willingness to win, even if it requires trading black and blue for silver.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.