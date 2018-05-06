Hempfield grad Bridget Guy soaring to record heights at Virginia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Bridget Guy realized she won the 2014 PIAA Class AAA pole vault with a jump of 12 feet, 6 inches, her reaction was priceless.

The Hempfield grad and redshirt junior at Virginia repeated that reaction April 20 when she cleared more than 14 feet, not once but twice, during the Virginia Challenge.

“It was so exciting,” Guy said. “When I first came to Virginia, I can honestly say I didn't expect to jump this high.”

Guy first cleared 14-3¼ in the meet and then won it with a record vault of 14-7½.

She is fourth in the NCAA and second in the ACC this season. She is ranked 11th in the United States and 16th in the world, according to Virginia vault coach Mario Wilson.

She has her goals set on 15 feet.

“She made a huge jump this season,” Wilson said. “You'll see elite athletes do that. All of a sudden, things click, and they reach new heights.”

Guy missed the 2017 season while recovering from an injury.

“We shut her down for 10 months,” Wilson said. “Bridget is a special talent. She has the speed, the heart and awareness. It's something Pennsylvania athletes possess.”

Wilson was impressed with Guy during the recruiting process.

“At first, she pursued us more than we did of her,” Wilson said. “Once she came for a visit, she won us over. When she won the state title, we knew we had someone special.”

Things didn't go well early in her collegiate career. She wasn't meeting her high school marks, so she and Wilson broke things down.

“We went back to the basics,” Guy said. “I was more of a speed jumper than a technical jumper. I was successful because of my sprinter speed and gymnastics background. I'm still not technically sound, but I know how it should feel when I do things correctly.”

Things started to make an upswing during the indoor season her freshman year when she cleared 13 feet at the ACC indoor championship.

She became a consistent 13-foot jumper her sophomore season and reached 13-8¼ at the ACC outdoor championships.

After missing her junior season, Guy broke the 14-foot mark in the first outdoor meet of the season (14-1¼) at the Miami Hurricane Invitational on Feb. 23.

After she failed to clear a height at a meet April 6, Guy and Wilson decided she needed new poles.

So Wilson drove to Richmond the day of the Virginia Challenge, and Guy used the poles in the meet.

She missed her first two attempts at 14-3 and then made it on her final attempt. She then nailed her first attempt at 14-7½.

“It was crazy,” said Guy, who was congratulated after the jump by former high school teammate and Penn State vaulter Lexi Masterson. “The new poles worked out great.”

Wilson said Guy was well prepared from her training at Hempfield.

“She had a great work ethic,” Wilson said. “They do a great job with their athletes.”

Guy said Hempfield vault coaches Melissa White and Matt Fox got her ready for college and sprint coaches Larry Williams and LaRoyal Wilson helped with her speed and strength.

Guy got to relive her sprint days April 28 at the Virginia Grand Prix when Wilson out together a 400-meter relay team of jumpers. Guy and her teammates ran a 47.21, it almost matched the time Guy, Jasmine Jones, Gabby Holmberg and Maddy Holmberg ran in high school when they won the state title.

“That was a lot of fun,” Guy said.

But said her focus now is the ACC outdoor championships beginning Thursday.

“I've been more consistent and now I'm more confident,” Guy said. “I just want to keep it going.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.