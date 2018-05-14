Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Tim Benz: Clint Hurdle's message: 'It's about proving yourselves right.'

Tim Benz | Monday, May 14, 2018, 8:02 p.m.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle watches pitcher Jameson Taillon work the ninth inning of a one-hitter against the Reds on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle watches pitcher Jameson Taillon work the ninth inning of a one-hitter against the Reds on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 20 hours ago

It was something Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said after a Sunday afternoon game at Wrigley Field earlier this season.

His team had just won a game — and a series — to improve to 9-3. Buzz was starting to build that this Pirates club perhaps would avoid becoming the wayward, rudderless group we expected coming off a winter that saw sales of Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole.

Maybe they were going to be better than we expected. Maybe Hurdle's talk of competing for a championship and general manager Neal Huntington's assertion they could be this year's edition of the 2017 Twins was more prophecy than propaganda.

Perhaps these Pirates were going to prove baseball prognosticators wrong.

“It's not about proving everyone wrong,” Hurdle said. “It's about proving yourselves right.”

Hurdle loves those sayings. Those tear-away calendar, daily affirmation turns of phrase. He works them into sound bites frequently. That one resonated with me because it seemed to make a lot sense for this year's team.

It seemed to resonate with the players as well. When the team returned from that road trip a few days later, I asked if that “Hurdle-ism” had become a staple.

“No, I don't think I heard that one before,” pitcher Jameson Taillon said with a smile. “But I like it. Six months of trying to just prove everybody wrong all the time, that's going to get exhausting. That's a lot to carry around.”

Taillon's right. I think everyone would get sick of six months' worth of, “How do you like me now?”

Except Hines Ward. Somewhere, someone is still “not giving him a chance.”

That worked for Ward, however. And this approach Hurdle is laying out seems to be working for these Pirates. Like Taillon, other players I spoke to in the clubhouse hadn't heard that pearl from Hurdle at the time.

Maybe it has spread since, because the Pirates continue to win more than they lose, and you aren't getting a lot of chest thumping. There isn't a ton of taunting media win-predictions from February or forecasts of doom in the standings.

Rather, most of the chatter you hear from the players in the wake of their good play at the quarter pole is of positive reinforcement, gaining traction and convincing people to buy in and join the ride.

“Not everybody is out to prove somebody wrong,” Hurdle said. “There's a sense of accomplishment when you may have been the last one standing to believe in what you were doing. Then, when you did it, you didn't need a posse behind you to tell you that you did well. The personal satisfaction you get from that can be very energizing.”

Corey Dickerson has embodied that approach since coming to the Pirates this preseason, on and off the field.

The outfielder has every reason to be ticked off about why he is here and how he was received once he got here.

After a 27-homer, All-Star season, Dickerson was dismissively designated for assignment by Tampa Bay. When he was acquired by the Pirates via trade, the reaction in town was more or less: “He's OK. But he's no ‘Cutch!' ”

Speaking on the same day McCutchen made his much-ballyhooed return to PNC Park, Dickerson made it clear he chooses to leave that baggage at the door.

“I didn't think of it as being McCutchen,” he said. “He brought a lot of great things to this clubhouse. I can just bring my own tools.”

So far, those tools have Dickerson leading the team in batting average among qualified players (.319) and RBIs (27).

“I came here just trying to be the best ‘me' possible. To be a light in the clubhouse,” he said.

Winning humbly and enjoying success without an odor of “we told you so” at this juncture is important for a few reasons. First of all, it still is early. Sitting a half game out of first place at 23-17 is a fine start, although three-quarters of a season remains.

Recall the 2012 Pirates. They also were exceeding expectations to the tune of being 16 games above .500 on Aug. 8 only to wind up four games under .500 for the season.

Secondly, media doubt and fan scrutiny wasn't entirely about on-field projections in spring training. It was about the shedding of payroll. That's not something that goes away after a decent 40 games.

That said, no one in the stands or the press box really expressed venom toward the remaining players. It mainly was directed toward the front office. So if the players stay on point in terms of how often they win and how they present themselves in the wake of winning, this could be an unexpectedly enjoyable summer.

Let's check back on both fronts after the next 40 games.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me