'We're here to stay' — Pirates rally for 8th win in 9 games

Sean Rodriguez just shrugs when he's asked about critics who didn't believe the Pirates could do what they've done 43 games into the season.

"If you're playing to please other people, you're playing for the wrong reasons," he said.

The Pirates, playing largely just to please the 25 men in the clubhouse, their manager and coaches, took a half-game lead in the NL Central on Thursday night, crawling back from two deficits to beat the San Diego Padres, 5-4. The crowd at PNC Park was 11,404.

Rodriguez, starting in center field for the second night in a row in place of injured Starling Marte, ripped a two-out double to left field to score the third run in the fourth inning.

Josh Bell added an RBI single in the fifth, and Corey Dickerson was the recipient of a large dose of charity from the Padres when third baseman Christian Villanueva booted his ground ball in the seventh inning. That broke a 4-4 tie as Gregory Polanco, who had doubled, scored the decisive run.

"It's about trying to put the ball in play, if you can," said Dickerson, who also had an RBI double in the fourth. "I try to be the hardest out, and if you are the hardest out, something is going to happen."

The Pirates (26-17), who trailed 2-0 and 4-3, have won eight of their past nine games, but they found a different way to do it Thursday.

Starter Chad Kuhl couldn't survive the fifth inning — he said he had trouble pitching out of the stretch — but the bullpen picked him up.

First, it was Steven Brault, who got two big outs in the fifth with Eric Hosmer on second base.

Brault pitched 21⁄3 scoreless innings and was followed by winning pitcher Edgar Santana, who also survived a Padres rally by getting the last out in the seventh with another runner at second.

"Right now, Santana has weapons for right-handers (hitters) and left-handers," manager Clint Hurdle said.

Michael Feliz and Felipe Vazquez cleaned up in the eighth and ninth, with Vazquez striking out the side for his ninth save.

Brault, whose favorite player was Tony Gwynn while growing up in El Cajon, Calif., said he didn't have time to think about pitching against his hometown Padres.

"What kind of helped was coming in a tough situation, runner on second, one out," he said. "I kind of forgot about that part. I had enough nerves going on for the actual situation.

"Reflecting on it, it's pretty sweet to see the Padres uniform on the team I'm playing against."

The effort was welcome, no matter the identity of the other team.

"It's nice to feel like I can do this," Brault said. "It's cool to know I helped my guy out."

Hurdle is pleased to see Brault, a former starter, getting comfortable as a reliever.

"I thought so much of it, I kept him in the game and let him hit," Hurdle said of Brault's double in the sixth inning. "He gave us length when we needed it."

Before the season, no one thought of the Pirates as a first-place team. Playing three in a row against the lowly Chicago White Sox and Padres helps, but Rodriguez doesn't care what people think.

"If you thrive off proving people wrong, then so be it," he said. "If that's your passion, if that's what gets you going, yeah, absolutely.

"But we're here to win. Hopefully, people can respect the way we go about our business playing the game, giving everything we have."

Realizing the season has four months to go, Brault added this punctuation mark: "We're here to stay."