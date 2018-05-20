Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates cough up late lead, lose 3rd straight to Padres

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 5:01 p.m.
The Padres' A.J. Ellis scores past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the fifth inning Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows celebrates his first Major League home run, a two-run blast, with Colin Moran during the sixth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams walks back to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to the Padres' Christian Villanueva during the fourth inning Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams gestures towards the dugout during the first inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison singles during the first inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco can't catch a double by the Padres' A.J. Ellis during the fifth inning Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams singles during the third inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove works the crowd before a game against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli drives in a run with a sacrifice fly during the third inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans battle for a home run ball hit by Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows during the sixth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows celebrates his first Major League home run, a two-run blast, with Colin Moran during the sixth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows hits his first Major League home run during the sixth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Padres' A.J. Ellis scores past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the fifth inning Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams singles during the third inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli takes the field at the start of a game against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows smiles in the dugout during a game against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Padres' A.J. Ellis scores past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the fifth inning Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez reacts as he is removed from the game during the ninth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows celebrates his first Major League home run, a two-run blast, with Colin Moran next to Padres catcher A.J. Ellis during the sixth inning Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez holds his leg after giving up three runs during the ninth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Padres' A.J. Ellis scores past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the fifth inning Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Felipe Vazquez did the math, and the 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres didn't seem so bad — at least in his mind.

"How many games do we have left, a hundred and some (116, actually)? Forget about this series, go to Cincinnati," he said.

The Pirates did their best to shrug off their third consecutive defeat to the Padres, who were in last place in the NL West entering Sunday.

Yet, the fact remains the Pirates (26-20) let one get away in front of a crowd of 17,783 at PNC Park, taking a 5-4 lead into the ninth inning with Vazquez and his nine saves on the mound.

It was the third four-game series since April 22 in which the Pirates either were swept or lost three. The Pirates have lost three in a row after winning eight of nine.

Vazquez, who saved victories Wednesday and Thursday, allowed singles to the first two hitters in the ninth, Jose Pirela and Christian Villanueva. Then, the defense let him down.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer moved to his right to field a ground ball by Cory Spangenberg but threw wildly to second base.

"Just a bad play," said Mercer, who was charged with only his third error of the season.

That tied the score, and the Padres took the lead on Freddy Galvis' high-hopping bunt. Galvis was safe after second baseman Josh Harrison couldn't get to the first-base bag in time.

Vazquez rolled his right ankle on the play, an injury he downplayed after the game. "It will be good (Monday)," he said.

Said manager Clint Hurdle: "It became a little more problematic the longer he stayed out there."

"It's just a tough play," said Harrison, who returned to the lineup for the first time after missing five weeks with a fractured left hand. "That bunt hopped up high. It doesn't make or break the win. If I'm there, I think he's still safe."

In any case, A.J. Ellis followed with a single off Vazquez to score two runs after a double steal. By that time, the game was out of reach.

"We had a rough ninth inning," Hurdle said. "Defensively, we didn't help ourselves. Tough to give a team extra outs, especially in the ninth inning."

The Pirates loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Mercer lined out to third base to end the game.

The game ran the spectrum of emotions for the Pirates, who trailed 4-1 after five innings but battled back to tie the score on back-to-back home runs by rookie Austin Meadows and Mercer. It was Meadows' first in majors but not a first for Mercer, who followed Josh Bell's first career homer two years ago in the same manner.

It also was difficult to determine if starting pitcher Trevor Williams had a bad day or just two bad innings.

He had four three-up, three-down innings, but the Padres scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth.

"Mislocation on my part," he said. "I didn't execute a few pitches. A few pitches that got away from me that ended up costing us four runs."

The good news was the return of Harrison, who looked like he never had been gone. He doubled, singled twice and lofted a sacrifice fly to center field that gave the Pirates their 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth.

"It felt like it's been forever," Harrison said of his absence. "I wish we would have won, but all things considered it felt good to be back out there with my boys.

"At the end of the day, we had a chance to win. Baseball, you have to play 27 outs."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

