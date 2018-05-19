Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Beaver Falls boxer Kiante Irving to fight for Golden Gloves national title

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 12:41 p.m.
Eric Sydnor, right, 24, of the South Side, competes against Kiante Irving during the 178 lbs. final at the Golden Gloves Boxing Western PA Championships at the Doubletree Monroeville on Saturday, April 30, 2016.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Eric Sydnor, right, 24, of the South Side, competes against Kiante Irving during the 178 lbs. final at the Golden Gloves Boxing Western PA Championships at the Doubletree Monroeville on Saturday, April 30, 2016.

Kiante Irving was ranked in the top 10 in USA Boxing at 178 pounds, but dropping to a lower weight class has propelled the Beaver Falls boxer to a chance to win a national championship.

The 24-year-old Irving will fight Anthony Campbell, 27, of Covington, Tenn., for the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions 165-pound title Saturday night in Omaha.

Irving was a bronze medalist at 178 at the Golden Gloves nationals last year and is ranked No. 8 at the weight class, but trainer Tom Yankello believed he could be even better at a lighter weight. Irving, a five-time Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves champion and two-time state champion, won four fights to reach the national finals.

Let's go Kiante Irving!

"He was giving up a lot of weight," said Yankello, who runs the World Class Gym in Ambridge. "Most of these kids were walking around at 190. When he trained, he would just drop two or three pounds. I watched his diet and he came down to that weight perfect. He's a big 165. He's a big puncher. He's dominated all the way up."

The Golden Gloves started in 1923. Irving is trying to become the first fighter from Western Pennsylvania to win a Golden Gloves national champion since Tim Williamson won the light heavyweight title at 178 pounds in 1996. Jose Rosario won the light flyweight title in 1982.

"He's fighting a very, very experienced kid," Yankello said of Campbell, 27. "This kid made the Olympic Trials in 2016. These guys are turning pro later. A lot of guys are getting experience in the amateurs, then going pro and fighting top-notch guys. I can see Kiante doing that. He's got the knockout power in his hook and his right hand. His right hand is the punch that seems to stop guys but his hook gives them trouble, too. When he turns pro, he's a puncher. He's going to be on the fast track."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

