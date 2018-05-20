Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Ed Carpenter earns pole for Indy 500; Danica Patrick qualifies 7th

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 8:06 p.m.
Ed Carpenter is hugged by Danica Patrick after he won the pole during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday
Ed Carpenter is hugged by Danica Patrick after he won the pole during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday

Updated 6 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Ed Carpenter and Danica Patrick got exactly what they needed in qualifying Sunday.

Now comes the hard part: Finding a way to victory lane next weekend.

After crashing Roger Penske's front-row party by claiming his third Indianapolis 500 pole-winning run and watching his teammate, Patrick, qualify seventh for the final start of her career, Carpenter quickly turned his attention to hosting a bigger family celebration at the track his stepfather's family owns.

“We've been in this position before and ran a good race. I thought we had a chance to win (when we won our) first pole. We didn't really have the right game plan,” Carpenter said. “I feel like we've learned a lot. I feel like I've gotten better since 2014. We've got a great package with Chevrolet and ECR, and, hopefully, we'll be able to be in the mix (next) Sunday.”

Carpenter largely has taken a backseat to other prominent story lines this month.

Penske's team earned its 200th career win last week and was in position to claim the top three spots Sunday.

Patrick has drawn plenty of attention as she gears up for the final stop on her two-race farewell tour.

Helio Castroneves had the fastest car in qualifying Saturday and looked like he might break a tie for second by claiming his fifth career Indy pole. Instead, he will chase a record-tying fourth 500 win from the No. 8 starting spot.

The return of Bump Day left two drivers, James Hinchcliffe and Pippa Mann, searching for ways to get back into the field. There was no immediate indication if either had a pathway back, though one door closed when IndyCar president of competition and operations Jay Frye told the Associated Press the traditional 33-car field would not be expanded.

But Carpenter's surprisingly quick four-lap qualifying run was all the rage Sunday.

He was the only driver to top 230 mph, the only one to turn four successive laps over 229 and the only one who beat Penske's drivers. Carpenter's average of 229.618 topped Simon Pagenaud's 228.761 and Will Power's 228.607.

Carpenter has five career starts from the first three rows but hasn't finished higher than 10th.

Penske took the next three all with drivers who have series titles: Pagenaud, Power and Josef Newgarden, who qualified second, third and fourth, respectively.

“Second place is the first loser, I guess,” Pagenaud joked after briefly holding the No. 1 spot.

Patrick enjoyed her final qualifying day on the 2.5-mile oval.

The first female to lead at Indy hasn't competed in an IndyCar since 2011. But she looked relaxed on the first run of the pole shootout and posted a number, 228.090, that looked like it might put her in the top three.

It's the fourth time Patrick has qualified in the top nine, finishing fourth, eighth and 22nd the previous three times.

She was equally pleased with how teammates Carpenter and Spencer Pigot fared. Pigot will start sixth, the outside of Row 2, after going 228.107.

“That's awesome. He deserves it,” Patrick said, referring to Carpenter.

The drama that evoked so much intrigue Saturday was missing Sunday. Qualifying went pretty much according to script — until Castroneves came up well short of winning his fifth career Indy pole.

He never had a chance after going 228.992 on his first lap.

“When I was sitting in the car and I heard the 230, I asked the guys ‘Do we have enough gear to do that?' ” Castroneves said. “They said, ‘Well, with a little help from the wind we could.' ”

The help never came.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me