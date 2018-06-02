Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates fall to Cardinals on Kolten Wong's walk-off homer

The Associated Press | Saturday, June 2, 2018, 5:55 p.m.
The Cardinals' Kolten Wong rounds the bases past Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning Saturday, June 2, 2018, in St. Louis.
The Cardinals' Kolten Wong is mobbed by his teammates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Pirates in the ninth inning June 2, 2018, in St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS — Kolten Wong has a flair for the dramatic.

Wong led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run off Richard Rodriguez, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 win over the Pirates on Saturday.

“You see guys that in those big situations tend to have the ability to get it done,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “You really don't want guys going up there thinking home run because that normally ends up a pop up on the infield, but whatever Kolten's doing I'm not going to get in the way. If he's thinking home run, keep thinking it in those situations.”

Austin Meadows had tied the score in the top half with a home run off Bud Norris (2-1), who blew a save for the first time in 12 chances.

Wong homered on a slider from Rodriguez (1-2), his second game-ending homer this season and the fourth of his big league career. The Pirates lost for the sixth time in eight games and have lost four of their last five games against the Cardinals.

It was Wong's first homer since May 18 and fourth this season.

“He's got such quick hands, he necessarily doesn't have to cheat,” Matheny said. “It's when he's timed up, and he timed everything up there and the ball jumped for him.”

Marcell Ozuna homered in the second, the 100th of his career and first in 105 plate appearances at Busch Stadium with the Cardinals. Colin Moran tied the score in the fifth with his first home run since May 22, connecting on a changeup from Luke Weaver.

Tommy Pham, in a 3-for-41 slide, put the Cardinals back ahead with an RBI single in the bottom half.

Weaver needed 90 pitches to get through five innings, allowing four hits.

Pirates starter Chad Kuhl gave up four hits in six innings.

“We've had some good swings,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We've had some battles in the box, done some good baserunning, made some good defensive plays. I think the big picture is this team likes to fight and they like to play. They bounce back well.”

