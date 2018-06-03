Steelers TE Xavier Grimble relishes opportunity in 2018

He never would have publicly complained if it broke the other way.

But since the Steelers did not draft a tight end or sign one in free agency, Xavier Grimble can feel comfortable expressing his satisfaction.

Barring something unforeseen before the regular-season opener, the Steelers almost certainly are going to roll with Grimble, Jesse James and Vance McDonald as their primary tight ends this year.

“I think (management) has a good amount of confidence in us,” Grimble said after an organized team activity session last week. “They know that we can play. Especially when we are locked into our details and we come to work every day, they feel confident that we can go out on Sunday and do well.

“We've got a good group of guys who have all been in the system a year or two, three years now. So sky's the limit, I think.”

Less than two weeks before last season's opener, the Steelers shook up their tight end room by trading for McDonald. Coach Mike Tomlin said at the time the group's play was “not consistently varsity enough.”

Though veteran David Johnson was the only incumbent who lost his job, it got the attention of the holdover tight ends. Their jobs were on the line.

That's nothing new to Grimble, who took the long road to the NFL. Though he was a five-star recruit and Parade High School All-American from Las Vegas when he signed with USC in 2010, Grimble went undrafted in 2014.

By the time the Steelers signed him to their practice squad just before the 2015 season opener, Grimble was with his fourth organization and had been cut four times.

But he has stuck with the Steelers and is about to embark on his fifth NFL training camp.

“It's crazy when I think about it like that, the way I did it and having to be undrafted, be the journeyman and play the practice squad and actually work my way up,” Grimble said. “I think that kind of gives me confidence to see where I came from, where I started, nothing handed to me. I worked for everything I've got.

“I just want to continue to do that, continue to prove people wrong and show them that they made a mistake at draft time.”

Though his production has been minimal, Grimble has carved himself a niche for the Steelers. He doesn't qualify for Pro Football Focus' rankings because he only played about 20 percent of the offensive snaps the past two seasons, but Grimble would have been a top-25 tight end in 2017, according to PFF's grades. PFF rated Grimble the 15th-best run-blocker among tight ends.

Grimble ran a pass route during 59 percent of the snaps he played last season. But what isn't known is how much he or the rest of the tight ends will figure into new offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner's scheme.

The Steelers aren't as deep at wide receiver as they were last season. And with their tight ends corps being a veteran group (James is in his fourth season, McDonald his sixth), it's possible they might see more reps.

“I really love what Coach Fichtner is doing,” Grimble said. “He's simplifying things. He's making it more easy for us to understand.

“The offense, I guess I would say, is different but still the same, if that makes sense. Enough so that I've been here long enough, (and) I'll be ready for the season.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.