Good shot: Arizona thrower, Knoch grad Jordan Geist set for NCAAs

Jordan Geist no longer trains at an abandoned Saxonburg warehouse, space heaters at the ready during the winter. NCAA regulations preclude him from wearing his preferred Taylor Swift T-shirt during warmups, forcing the Arizona freshman to settle for Wildcats gear.

Those stylistic changes aside, one constant remains for Geist: He still throws far.

Check that: really far.

Geist, who while at Knoch smashed the WPIAL and PIAA shot put records — not to mention various other local, statewide and even national throwing marks — is doing the same thing for Arizona. A few weeks after becoming the first freshman in Pac-12 history to win the shot and discus at the conference championship meet, Geist enters this weekend's NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore., looking for his next best heave.

“The thought process, pretty much, is just don't mess it up,” Geist said. “I'm feeling pretty good throwing it and in the weight room. As long as I can stay calm and execute, I should be just fine.”

Seems easy enough for Geist, who during his record-breaking high school career competed in just about every major track and field meet in the country — Penn Relays, New Balance Outdoor Championships, Pan-American Junior Games, etc. — setting records almost everywhere he went. But he admitted to feeling his nerves at the indoor NCAA championships in March.

While Geist earned All-American honors at that meet, placing fifth in the shot put, Arizona throws coach T.J. Crater said the freshman maybe got caught up in his distances and didn't have his best meet.

“My first throw was just trying to stay calm and get a mark that will get you to the final, and luckily I was able to do that on my first round,” Geist said. “But it just seemed like from there, I wasn't able to build on it. My mindset was still stuck on getting a safe throw. So my series was consistent, but it was consistent at an above-average throw for me. It was good enough to get into the finals, but it wasn't good enough to improve from there.”

Geist said leading into the outdoor championships, he feels his throws building. With Arizona done with classes, he said he can concentrate more on his training, and the NCAA schedule also is allowing him to peak at the right time.

“College, your championships are all within three or four weeks of each other, whereas in Pennsylvania my championship season ranged from the last week of April to the middle of July,” Geist said. “So it's harder to hit a concrete peak at that point. It's more kind of peak and hope you're able to hold on to it for the rest of the year.

“(Now) it feels like more of a surge, and I keep getting a little further each week. Hopefully I'm able to keep improving through NCAAs.”

One of the country's top recruits during his Knoch days, Geist is living up to that billing with Arizona. He broke the NCAA freshman record in the shot put during the indoor season in January, was named the United States Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association's West Region Field Athlete of the Year in March for his indoor work and picked up the same honor for the outdoor season last week.

He even got to break out his trusty Swift T-shirt during Arizona's intersquad meet.

“He comes in every day ready to work,” Crater said. “He's got a very blue-collar mentality about what he's doing. He's very coachable, very laid-back. He's fun to be around. We definitely have our days where it's a grind, and things aren't all sunshine and roses. But overall, he's got a great attitude. He's been everything as advertised so far.”

The sunny weather helped bring Geist to Tucson: “Especially during the winter, I didn't have to just go inside in an abandoned factory, wear all my sweats and have a space heater. It's 85 degrees out here in the winter. It's starting to bite me in the butt now because we're getting into the 100s, but as long as we're practicing in the morning and I'm pretty much staying inside during the day, I don't mind it at all.”

Geist also was drawn to the opportunity to work with Crater, a veteran throws coach, and the rest of the Wildcats' staff.

Geist, who was coached by his mother, Judy, during his days at Knoch, said Crater didn't change his technique, instead focusing on improving what he already had.

“I've loved it so far,” he said. “I came from an elite program in high school, and we've definitely changed some things in college for the better, I believe.”

The experience from the indoor NCAA championships is helping Geist in his training for the upcoming outdoor championships. He works on shot put three days a week and discus the other two days — although he threw hammer during the season, he dropped it to focus on his other two events.

“I have yet to see him throw farther in practice than I have in a track meet, which is really encouraging as a coach,” Crater said. “But definitely the situation brings out the ability for him to do really well at track meets. I think sometimes the situations bring out a little too much in him. He's wanting to swing for the fence a good bit, and sometimes we strike out.

“But I think overall, he's definitely a great competitor, and it definitely brings out the best in him at this point of the year. It's trying to find him a rhythm and some consistency so when that adrenaline does kick in and that extra gear kicks in in a competition, it's going to add distance.”

Geist, ranked fourth in the country in shot and 26th in discus entering the NCAA championships, is hoping so. His No. 1 goal for NCAAs, which begin Wednesday, is breaking his personal records, 66 feet, 11½ inches in the shot put and 188-10 in the discus.

He also wants to feel good about doing it.

“If I feel like crap and I'm still able to PR, I'll be happy,” he said. “But if I go out, feel good and I throw a small PR, I'll be disappointed but happy at the same time. I just want to go out and compete.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.