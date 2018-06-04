Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sports

First call: Antonio Brown wants you to tell him how good he is

Tim Benz | Monday, June 4, 2018, 7:14 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 7 hours ago

In today's "First Call," Antonio Brown wants your positive feedback on Twitter, Steve Kerr has some fun with LeBron, Gronk is showing up and the Cubs are stealing home.

For a long time now, many have called Antonio Brown the best wide receiver in football. Starting in 2013, football fans could've started making that claim.

But AB apparently wants to hear it again. I guess Brown needs the Twitter affirmation.

At last check, Brown got 1,100 replies. I suppose we need AB to better define for us what he means by "generation." But the names that come up the most often in front of Brown on his timeline were Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald.

Without thinking too long, I'd also say Marvin Harrison, Cris Carter, Tim Brown and Isaac Bruce.

For now, Brown is 42nd on the all-time receptions list with 733. He's 48th in yardage with 9,910. He's 87th in touchdowns with 59.

Even if we are counting Steelers stats, he has a long way to catch Hines Ward in many categories.

So, if Brown is looking for anything beyond reiterating a "perception" of being the best active receiver in the game, he's not going to get it here or from a lot of people who want to look at the numbers.

I'd make a crack about winning a Super Bowl here, too. But a few guys on that list above haven't done that either.

Gronk is coming back

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be at mini camp this week.

Gronk's absence from OTAs had started to cause a stir in New England. But the All Pro made that announcement during a charity fundraiser.

"We've got mandatory minicamp this week. So I'll be there this week," Gronkowski told reporters Sunday in Foxborough, per WBZ-TV. "I'll be full go. I'm looking forward to it. Can't wait to get back to work. I'm excited."

The charity was called "Buzz Off." Similar to "Shear da' Beard" here in Pittsburgh, Gronk got his head shaved in an effort to raise funds to help kids fight cancer.

No word on Tom Brady's status.

Well played, coach

LeBron James wasn't happy when ESPN's Mark Schwarz pressed him with post game questions about JR Smith's Game 1 mental gaffe.

Remember when he grumbled at him to "do better tomorrow" on the way out of the news conference?

Golden State's Steve Kerr had some fun with that after his team won Game 2 Sunday night.

What Kerr didn't have was the suit with shorts look that James sported at times during the Finals.

It's also a look those of us who do the "KDKA Sports Showdown" perfected long before James tried to pull it off. We let him know that on the show last night.

This will make you sick

You know how everyone in Pittsburgh likes to say, "That Joe Maddon, he thinks he invented baseball!"?

Let's be abundantly clear about something: Other teams have tried to steal home before the Cubs. So if their manager tries to claim that he was the first one to have thought of this, we know he is full of baloney.

This maneuver from Javier Baez against New York was still pretty slick, though.

The Cubs needed the run to open the scoring in the seventh inning. They went on to beat the Mets, 2-0. Jon Lester twirled a gem. The Cubs are two games behind the Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

'Fortnite' Fame

I'm not a video gamer. I don't know what "Fortnite" is or why so many people are addicted to playing it. But I do know it's huge.

So much so, that former NBA player Rick Fox is likely putting together a team of experts to try to win a potential $100 million "Fortnite" competition.

That TMZ link says that Fox is a real player when it comes to this stuff. His team "Echo Fox" has won some pretty big time competitions in the past.

