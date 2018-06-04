Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates draft pick Gunnar Hoglund struck out 105, walked 2 as senior

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, June 4, 2018, 11:01 p.m.
The Pirates selected right-handed high school pitcher Gunnar Hoglund on Monday night with their competitive balance pick in the first round of the MLB Draft, No. 36 overall.

Hoglund faced 186 batters this season at Fivay (Fla.) High School, striking out 105 and walking only two. The MLB Network reported Hoglund set a goal to not walk a batter, and almost reached it before he finally walked two in his last game.

“He's very accurate,” senior catcher Casey Schaub said. “He might miss a spot every once in a while, but that's very rare.”

The Pirates drafted another right-handed pitcher, Braxton Ashcraft of Robinson (Texas) High School, with their second-round pick, No. 51 overall.

Hoglund, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, attended Dayspring Academy, which doesn't have a baseball team. He committed to Ole Miss while recording a 7-0 record and 0.27 ERA.

“I didn't always play with the best defense, so I know I have to pound the zone in order to win games,” Hoglund told OleMiss.Rivals.com. “We've made a lot of errors, and walks turn into runs. I set it as a goal and worked hard on my secondary pitches and gaining strength. I hoped to have no walks for the season.”

MLB Network reported Hoglund's fastball ranges from 90-95 mph.

