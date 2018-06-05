Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Golden Knights' Twitter chirping silenced amid 3-1 Cup Final deficit

Tim Benz | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 6:32 a.m.
The Capitals Michal Kempny scores a third-period goal past Golden Knight goalie Marc-Andre Fleury during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena in Washington.
Getty Images
The Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural season will not only be remembered for being the most successful expansion campaign in pro sports history, but it will also be remembered for the debut of the most aggressive Twitter account in pro sports history.

The Vegas social media outlet quickly gained a reputation for being as much of an agitator off the ice as Capitals forward Tom Wilson is on the ice. They started early with this famous shot at Sidney Crosby when the team picked up Vadim Shipachyov, who wore No. 87.

Then there was this volley back at San Jose.

And they kept it up all the way through Pat Sajak's horrid appearance before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

To be fair, Washington deserved that. I mean, seriously. Pat Sajak? What? Vanna White was busy or something?

Well, as Vegas was getting torched 3-0 in the second period on Monday, the Knights Twitter opened itself up with this.

This rare moment of online humility, self-reflection and letting its guard down was not well received. It became Twitter schadenfreude at its finest. Even — in some cases — by those who want to see the Knights win.

Those are just the ones we could repost without the F-Bombs. I think Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown best summed up these feeling after the win in Cincinnati when JuJu Smith-Schuster knocked out Vontaze Burfict.

#Karma

