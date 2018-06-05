Golden Knights' Twitter chirping silenced amid 3-1 Cup Final deficit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural season will not only be remembered for being the most successful expansion campaign in pro sports history, but it will also be remembered for the debut of the most aggressive Twitter account in pro sports history.

The Vegas social media outlet quickly gained a reputation for being as much of an agitator off the ice as Capitals forward Tom Wilson is on the ice. They started early with this famous shot at Sidney Crosby when the team picked up Vadim Shipachyov, who wore No. 87.

Now that our jersey numbers are in, our updated No. 87 power rankings:1. Shipachyov2. @RobGronkowski 3. Can't think of any others — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 30, 2017

Then there was this volley back at San Jose.

Because everybody knows how good @SanJoseSharks are at holding leads https://t.co/O2YGCvhx0R — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 1, 2017

And they kept it up all the way through Pat Sajak's horrid appearance before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

We'd like to solve the puzzle pic.twitter.com/zljENgbxrx — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 3, 2018

To be fair, Washington deserved that. I mean, seriously. Pat Sajak? What? Vanna White was busy or something?

Well, as Vegas was getting torched 3-0 in the second period on Monday, the Knights Twitter opened itself up with this.

We don't have a whole lot to say right now ‍♂️ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 5, 2018

This rare moment of online humility, self-reflection and letting its guard down was not well received. It became Twitter schadenfreude at its finest. Even — in some cases — by those who want to see the Knights win.

Cockiest pro sports twitter account silenced! I love it. Hate the caps tho come on get it together ya "misfits" — Tom Smith (@TomSmithdizzz) June 5, 2018

Finally cuz you've been talkin too much all season — S8-10 (@LAJoey86) June 5, 2018

This is all you need to say pic.twitter.com/6uXtUVTVLk — MrSports19020 (@sports19020) June 5, 2018

Then quit tweeting. — Avalanche Forever. (@citchmook) June 5, 2018

Chirping all year long now you decide to say nothing? hahah. — Zeke Christian Perry (@ZekeDekes_19) June 5, 2018

Tooted ur horn a little early there buds — its me Ehlers (@deeceeehlers) June 5, 2018

Those are just the ones we could repost without the F-Bombs. I think Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown best summed up these feeling after the win in Cincinnati when JuJu Smith-Schuster knocked out Vontaze Burfict.

As JuJu Smith-Schuster describes his block on Vontaze Burfict, Antonio Brown keeps yelling 'Karma.' pic.twitter.com/rX6COmuxoE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 5, 2017

#Karma