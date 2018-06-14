Kevin Gorman: Steelers ILB Vince Williams wants to solidify status

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vince Williams is a sixth-rounder, a status he embraces but can't escape.

It's a badge of honor in his corner of the Steelers locker room, next to one of the best sixth-round picks of all-time.

“He's a sixth-round pick,” said Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, drafted in the sixth round in 2010. “He's a dog!”

Williams didn't just become a Steelers starter but one who led all NFL inside linebackers in sacks in '17.

“If you would have told us that as a rookie, ‘His (fifth) year he's going to have eight sacks,' you'd get every line in the city to bet against him,” Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky said. “But I learned I ain't betting against Vince Williams.”

Williams wonders how many people are still betting against him, even now.

Williams started all 16 games for the first time in his career last season but takes issue when it's mentioned he solidified the starting spot opposite Ryan Shazier.

“Did I solidify it? People still say I'm not good enough. They want me replaced,” said Williams, whose 88 tackles ranked third behind safety Sean Davis (90) and Shazier (89).

“You can't worry about the outside. You've just got to worry about what the Steelers think. What's so crazy about it was, I never felt the pressure because all of my teammates supported me. None of my teammates ever doubted me.”

That doesn't stop Williams from reminding Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert he got a sixth-round steal by drafting him out of Florida State in 2013.

“You can't really tell what a player's going to turn out to be,” Williams said. “You can't really measure somebody's heart, their willingness to get better, how they're going to transform their bodies, the dedication they're going to put into the game.

“I think a lot of times, just from outsiders' perspectives, they look at the slots where people are drafted and just assume that this is a 100 percent talent-based game. That's not really the case.”

The Steelers spent voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp preparing for a season without Shazier. They raised eyebrows by not drafting an inside linebacker, opting instead for Jon Bostic and Tyler Matakevich.

Williams called Shazier “the centerpiece of our defense,” not just because of his Pro Bowl play but for serving as “the hub of communication, one who was making all the checks and adjustments.”

But Williams takes exception to being called Shazier's sidekick.

“Would you call Antonio Brown a sidekick of Ben Roethlisberger? But do they need each other to play? Do they both succeed? OK, then,” Williams said. “I play behind Cam Heyward, too, right? Did I have eight sacks because Cam had 12? You know what I mean, right?

“It doesn't make sense. You've just got to play with whoever is out there with you. I got (two) sacks after Ryan got hurt. As a defense, we all struggled because we lost an All-Pro-caliber player. That's a crazy adjustment to make.”

It's an adjustment the Steelers must make if they want to improve upon last season. That's what Williams wants, to be better in his second season as a starter.

“I'm ready to go, man,” Williams said. “I'm not worrying about solidifying myself or anybody's opinions of what they think I can and can't do. I'm just trying to be the best linebacker I can be and win the Super Bowl. If that's doing the same thing as I did last year, that's what I'm going to do. If my role has to increase, then I'm going to do that, too.”

Williams has all the motivation of a sixth-round pick, a status he knows he can't escape but one he wears like a dog tag.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.