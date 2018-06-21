Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jackson favored in county event

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 12:33 a.m.
Franklin Regional's Palmer Jackson watches his tee shot on Hole 18 during the PIAA Class AAA boys Western Regional golf tournament Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Tom's Run Golf Course in Balirsville.
Franklin Regional's Palmer Jackson watches his fairway shot on Hole 18 during the PIAA Class AAA boys Western Regional golf tournament Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Tom's Run Golf Course in Balirsville.
Palmer Jackson has won a lot of junior golf events in his career, but he has never won the Westmoreland County Junior tournament.

Fresh off is win at the United States Golf Associations Junior qualifier victory on Monday at Carlisle Country Club, the Franklin Regional senior is favored at Thursday's event at Latrobe Country Club.

While Palmer won't have Penn State commit, Latrobe's Brady Pevarnik, to worry about, there are still some county golfers that could give him a battle if Jackson doesn't play his best. Pevarnik is on vacation.

Greensburg Salem's Jeff Mankins, Latrobe's Mario Battaglia and Franklin Regional's Ethan Yohe are all capable of taking home the prize if Jackson doesn't have a good round.

West Virginia freshman Mark Goetz (Kiski School/Greensburg) won the 2015 and 2017 titles and Belle Vernon's Mike Lubriani in 2016.

The list of county winners includes the late Arnold Palmer's grandson Will Wears (2012-13), Alex Patricio of Yough in 1013 and Kirby Manown III of Belle Vernon.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

