Rutherford, Penguins buck trend with lead scout from Europe

The Penguins traded away three of their picks in the 2018 NHL Draft, which will be Friday and Saturday in Dallas, in previous deals. They moved a first-rounder to Ottawa in the Derick Brassard trade, a third-rounder to Detroit in the Riley Sheahan trade and a fourth-rounder to Tampa Bay in the 2017 Mark Streit trade. They added a third-rounder in the Brassard deal and a fifth-rounder in the Sheahan deal. That leaves them with six picks this weekend.

Looking at his resume, there's a temptation to suggest Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford is an old-school hockey guy.

He played in the NHL in the 1970s. He's been a GM in the league since before many of his players were born. On draft day last year, he traded for a classic heavyweight enforcer in Ryan Reaves.

Don't be fooled, Penguins head scout Patrik Allvin warned. Rutherford is as forward-thinking as they come.

“People might think Jim is an old-school guy, but I think it's the total opposite,” Allvin said. “He's so up to date with today's game. He always wants to be the best. He wants to make sure we're at the top of our game, prepared for any scenario.”

Rutherford's attitude is on display at the draft table.

If the scouts recommend a 5-foot-9 defenseman or a player from an out-of-the-way locale like Slovenia, the GM is fine with that.

“The players we draft are probably projected to take a couple years to play in the NHL,” Allvin said. “We have to be prepared for how the league will change, and he is. It's important for us to be drafting players who can adapt to that kind of change.”

More importantly, Rutherford's attitude manifests itself in who is seated at the table in the first place.

It's not unprecedented for an NHL team to entrust head scouting duties to a European — Columbus' top amateur scout, for example, is former Penguins defenseman Ville Siren — but it is rare. Rutherford doesn't mind bucking that trend.

“I'm excited about the fact that Patrik is now heading up our scouting staff,” Rutherford said. “He's very, very good. The chemistry within our scouting staff is at an all-time high.”

Allvin was promoted from head European scout to director of amateur scouting when Randy Sexton left the Penguins to join Jason Botterill in Buffalo last summer.

The No. 1 thing he has learned in his new role?

“How hard it can be in different cities to travel to games with rush hours,” he joked. “Being up in Toronto or Montreal, you just have to be early for the games and find a good restaurant.”

A 43-year-old from Falun, Sweden, Allvin was a gritty defenseman during his playing days, spending most of the two years he played in North America in the ECHL with Nashville and Pensacola.

“I wasn't skilled enough. That's why I was down there,” Allvin said. “I would say I was probably the hardest working with the lowest skill level.”

After he retired, he had a conversation with Dan Labraatan, a scout who was a teammate of Rutherford's in Detroit and a fellow Swede, about getting into the business.

He was hired on a part-time basis by Montreal in 2002 and the Penguins in '06.

By 2012, he was head European scout.

During the Ray Shero era, the Penguins didn't often draft Europeans, using only nine of 50 picks on players from the continent. Under Rutherford, that ratio is way up. Over the past four years, 10 of their 21 picks have been Europeans.

Allvin said it is important for scouts to not worry about things like that.

“It's what's best for the team. That's the bottom line. That's my message to the amateur guys,” Allvin said. “There's no ego. We're doing this because we want to win. It doesn't really matter the players we pick, what area they're from.”

Looking forward to this weekend's draft, Allvin said it's impossible to predict a position the Penguins will target since their first pick isn't until the second round, 53rd overall.

“You've got to hope that some of the players you feel strongly about slide through,” Allvin said.

Beyond this weekend's draft, Allvin said he, his wife and 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter are looking forward to moving to Michigan at the end of July. While he said being based in Sweden this year didn't cause any logistical difficulties for the Penguins' scouting efforts, he might have set airline frequent-flier records for trips across the Atlantic.

“They are super excited to move,” Allvin said. “It will probably be a big transition for them, but I think kids learn quicker than older people.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.