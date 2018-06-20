Kevin Gorman: Pirates owe it to Felipe Vazquez to build better bullpen

Felipe Vazquez is a flamethrower, but the Pirates closer handled a hot-topic question with cool.

A day after Washington traded for back-end bullpen help by acquiring Kelvin Herrera from Kansas City — their fourth trade for a closer in as many years — I wondered whether those moves are motivation for Vazquez after he was traded by the Nationals for Mark Melancon in July 2016.

“I'm happy here. I'm happy that trade happened,” Vazquez said. “I'm not that type of guy (where) you trade me, and I'm going to be (motivated to be) the best closer. I'm going to be the best closer because I want to be the best closer, not because they traded me.”

Vazquez became one of the best closers in baseball last summer after moving into that role June 10, with 21 saves in 23 opportunities.

But he struggled from the start this season, allowing four runs in the opener at Detroit and blowing four saves in six chances in a stretch in late May.

“This season for me has been the worst,” Vazquez said, “though I haven't had that many.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle wondered aloud Tuesday what the rest of us have been thinking: “The guy gets a new contract in the offseason. He's a closer. He's going in. Does he try to do more than he did last year? Does he try to carry a bigger load than he needed to?”

The four-year, $22-million contract appeared to be a bargain. But blowing twice as many saves in a two-week stretch as he did all of last season gave some second thoughts.

There shouldn't be any. Vazquez has elite stuff, as the lefty tops 100 mph on his fastball and counters with a wicked changeup. Plus, he has a closer's mentality in the ability to let go of a loss, and he wants the ball in high-leverage situations.

But his numbers are worse. His save percentage is down, from 91.3 to 77.8. His ERA is up, from 1.67 to 4.40. He has almost as many walks (15) in 28 2⁄ 3 innings this year as he had (20) in 75 1⁄ 3 last year, and opponents are batting .248 after hitting .171 last year.

That's why Vazquez wore a smile of relief after his save in Monday's 1-0 victory over Milwaukee. When he yielded a single to Christian Yelich, Pirates fans held their breath. When Vazquez struck out the next two batters and forced a groundout to first to end the game, he looked like himself again.

“It's just one year. People don't understand that. They yell at you, ‘Throw strikes!' It's not easy. ‘Get people out!' It's not easy,” Vazquez said. “Once you get more mature, your pitches get better. There's one year where you're going to kill everyone, and I did it last year. This year, they know me. They know what I've got. They know I've got my changeup, everything. Be the same guy, throw the same pitches and try not to tip your pitches.”

Like opposing batters, Ray Searage noticed there were tells in Vazquez's delivery. The Pirates pitching coach is working with Vazquez to reconstruct it from the stretch, but it's far from finished.

“They're going to pick him apart because they know this guy's got good stuff,” Searage said, “so if they can get an edge on him, it makes it that much easier for you.”

What makes it harder on Vazquez is the pressure he's putting on himself. He doesn't want to just perform at an All-Star level.

He's taking on leadership responsibilities. Despite being 26 and with the Pirates less than two seasons, he is one of the oldest and the most tenured pitchers in their bullpen.

That's an unfair burden, one Pirates general manager Neal Huntington needs to resolve. Upon signing Vazquez, Huntington said it gave the Pirates “the opportunity to build a bullpen around him, build a club around him.”

That Vazquez went from their youngest reliever last season to their second-oldest (Richard Rodriguez is 28) this season helps explain why the bullpen has been one of the Pirates' problems.

They have asked Vazquez to take more of a leadership role — and not just by playing DJ to their post-victory dance parties — since the departure of George Kontos.

“Last year I was having more fun,” Vazquez said. “This year I'm taking it more as a job because I know the guys, they trust me. That's a lot of weight on my back.”

The Pirates have no intention of spending the way Washington does, but the Nationals proved you don't have to wait six weeks to make a trade to upgrade.

The Pirates don't just owe it to Vazquez to build around him but to their team to boost the bullpen and provide relief for their relievers.

As Vazquez has shown this season, getting people out is not as easy as throwing strikes. Not even for a flamethrower.

