Sports

Glut of wings complicates potential deals for Penguins' Phil Kessel

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
The Penguins' Phil Kessel beats Senators goaltender Craig Anderson in the third period Friday, April 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel beats Senators goaltender Craig Anderson in the third period Friday, April 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 7 hours ago

Phil Kessel is one of a kind.

He's unique on the ice. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has noted on numerous occasions the quick release on his lethal shot is unlike anything he has seen.

He's unique off the ice, too, where Sullivan undoubtedly would use different words to describe the quirky winger's personality.

But as the trade market begins to materialize in advance of this weekend's NHL Draft and a talented pool of free agents awaits the opening of the signing period July 1, what if players with skill sets similar to Kessel aren't so hard to find after all?

Teams seeking an offensive boost on the wing won't find any possible additions who posted 92 points last season like Kessel did, but they won't be able to swing a dead cat without hitting an available scorer with 30-goal potential.

Montreal's Max Pacioretty, Columbus' Artemi Panarin and Carolina's Jeff Skinner have been among a half-dozen big-time scoring wingers rumored to be on the trade market.

Ilya Kovalchuk, headed back to the NHL after a five-year exile in Russia, and Rick Nash, headed to the open market after a brief stay in Boston at the end of last season, head the class of goal-scoring wingers available in free agency. Between them, they've hit the 30-goal mark in a season 17 times.

It's hard to say why there's such a glut of goal-scoring wingers on the market this summer, but it's safe to assume the flood will make an impact on Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford as he decides whether to trade the 30-year-old Kessel.

The principles of basic economics suggest market forces could conspire to keep Kessel in black and gold.

If supply is high, prices will be lower, and Rutherford isn't inclined to sell Kessel on a bargain-basement basis.

Economic principles don't always apply once the bullets start flying in the NHL, however.

There are more than a handful of teams rumored to be shopping for goal-scoring help. Los Angeles, San Jose, St. Louis, Nashville and Calgary have been linked to the pursuit of available scorers.

Boston will want to replace Nash. Vegas has more salary cap space than it knows what to do with. Chicago will want to make a splash after missing the playoffs. Minnesota and the Islanders have new general managers who will want to put their stamp on things.

If a team in search of a scoring winger loses out on its No. 1 target, it could quickly look for a backup plan, setting off a chain reaction that could see big-time scorers such as Kessel ping-ponging all over the league.

Here is a look at some of those potential 30-goal pingpong balls:

Trade market

• Kessel has hit the 30-goal mark six times in his career, as recently as last season.

• On Tuesday, reports out of Columbus indicated Panarin isn't ready to commit to a long-term deal with the Blue Jackets, prompting the team to consider trading the two-time 30-goal scorer.

• Pacioretty, who has been discussed as a prime candidate to move since before last season's trade deadline, has hit the 30-goal mark five times in his career.

• With new owner Tom Dundon promising changes, Skinner, a three-time 30-goal scorer, is available in Carolina.

• The name of Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds, perhaps the top pure power forward in the league, has popped up in rumors.

• The Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins apparently are hoping to shed the hefty salaries earned by Milan Lucic and David Backes.

Free agents

• Kovalchuk is 35, but that hasn't stopped suitors from lining up at his door. Nash, 34, is three seasons removed from his most recent 30-goal season, but he'll probably be a hot commodity July 1, too.

• After finishing up on the losing end of the Stanley Cup Final each of the last two seasons, former Penguins winger James Neal is about to hit the open market.

• The long-discussed departure of two-time 30-goal scorer James van Riemsdyk from Toronto for salary cap reasons is about to happen.

• Perhaps the fastest player available, winger Michael Grabner, once hit 30 goals with the Islanders.

• That doesn't even count older players whose 30-goal seasons are further in the rearview mirror, players such as Thomas Vanek, ex-Penguin Chris Kunitz and Mike Cammalleri who will likely be available for pennies on the dollar.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

