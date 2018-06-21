Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins release full 2018-19 schedule; Golden Knights visit in 3rd game

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 6:17 p.m.
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on the Penguins' Jake Guentzel in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on the Penguins' Jake Guentzel in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Bryan Rust jumps over the shot of Jake Guentzel that beats Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the second period Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Bryan Rust jumps over the shot of Jake Guentzel that beats Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the second period Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Once the puck drops in October, the Penguins won't find themselves in nearly as many back-to-back binds as they did last season.

A year ago, the Penguins led the league with 19 sets of games on back-to-back days, starting on the first two days of the season. Next season, they'll play only 11 back-to-backs, not experiencing their first until Nov. 23-24.

Three of the 11 sets consist of a pair of home games.

The Penguins will open their season with a three-game homestand, hosting Washington in the season opener Oct. 4, Montreal on Oct. 6 and Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 11.

Combining their bye week with the All-Star break, the Penguins will be off for an eight-day stretch in late January. They'll visit Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, and not play again until they host New Jersey on Monday, Jan. 28. All-Star weekend is set for Jan. 25-26 in San Jose.

The Penguins will play outdoors again when they face the Philadelphia Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.

The Penguins will make a return to the Nassau Coliseum when they visit the Islanders on Monday, Dec. 10. The Islanders are splitting their home games between Long Island and Brooklyn next season.

Eighteen of the Penguins' 41 home games will be played on weekends, including Friday nights, Saturday nights, Saturday afternoons and Sunday afternoons.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

