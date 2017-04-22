Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

High School scores and schedules for April 22

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 10:09 p.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Saturday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Mars 6, Hampton 2

Section 2

Trinity 19, Brashear 2

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 11, Woodland Hills 5

Class 4A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 11, Keystone Oaks 1

Ringgold 11, West Mifflin 1 (6 inn.)

Class 2A

Section 2

OLSH 7, Laurel 0

Nonsection

Derry 17, Homer-Center 3

Hempfield 9, North Allegheny 4

Kiski School 17, Summit Academy 1

South Side Beaver 18, Burgettstown 2

Vincentian Academy 14, Ambridge 0

Lacrosse

Saturday's results

Boys

Nonsection

Freeport 15, Fairmont, W.Va 4

Mars 19, South Fayette 5

Girls

Nonsection

Seton-La Salle 19, Red Lion 15

Softball

Saturday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 15, Brashear 0

Class 5A

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 12, Ringgold 1

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Quigley Catholic, ppd.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Central Valley 13, Avonworth 8

Ellwood City 8, Seneca Valley 5

Freedom 6, New Brighton 2

Highlands 11, Butler 7

Kiski Area 6, Roane County, W.Va. 5

Monessen 5, Uniontown 0

Moniteau 15, Neshannock 5

North Allegheny 10, Indiana 0

Roane County, W.Va. at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

West Allegheny 6, Canon-McMillan 5

Yough 3, Latrobe 0

Tennis

WPIAL playoffs

Monday's schedule

Quarterfinals

All matches start at 3:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township; Penn-Trafford at Upper St. Clair; Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel

Class AA

Sewickley Academy vs. Blackhawk; South Park vs. Valley; Indiana at Hopewell; Thomas Jefferson at Quaker Valley

Volleyball

Boys

Saturday's results

Plum tournament

Championship

Butler 25, Bethel Park 18

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.