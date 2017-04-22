High School scores and schedules for April 22
High schools
Baseball
Saturday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Mars 6, Hampton 2
Section 2
Trinity 19, Brashear 2
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 11, Woodland Hills 5
Class 4A
Section 3
Belle Vernon 11, Keystone Oaks 1
Ringgold 11, West Mifflin 1 (6 inn.)
Class 2A
Section 2
OLSH 7, Laurel 0
Nonsection
Derry 17, Homer-Center 3
Hempfield 9, North Allegheny 4
Kiski School 17, Summit Academy 1
South Side Beaver 18, Burgettstown 2
Vincentian Academy 14, Ambridge 0
Lacrosse
Saturday's results
Boys
Nonsection
Freeport 15, Fairmont, W.Va 4
Mars 19, South Fayette 5
Girls
Nonsection
Seton-La Salle 19, Red Lion 15
Softball
Saturday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin 15, Brashear 0
Class 5A
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson 12, Ringgold 1
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Quigley Catholic, ppd.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Central Valley 13, Avonworth 8
Ellwood City 8, Seneca Valley 5
Freedom 6, New Brighton 2
Highlands 11, Butler 7
Kiski Area 6, Roane County, W.Va. 5
Monessen 5, Uniontown 0
Moniteau 15, Neshannock 5
North Allegheny 10, Indiana 0
Roane County, W.Va. at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
West Allegheny 6, Canon-McMillan 5
Yough 3, Latrobe 0
Tennis
WPIAL playoffs
Monday's schedule
Quarterfinals
All matches start at 3:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township; Penn-Trafford at Upper St. Clair; Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel
Class AA
Sewickley Academy vs. Blackhawk; South Park vs. Valley; Indiana at Hopewell; Thomas Jefferson at Quaker Valley
Volleyball
Boys
Saturday's results
Plum tournament
Championship
Butler 25, Bethel Park 18
